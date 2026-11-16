MENAFN - Daily Forex) We are continuing to see quite strong directional movement downwards in the EUR/USD and while this might slow from time to time, after the breakdown from the consolidation between 1.1275 and 1.1100 a few days ago, we now see the price reaching within a few pips of 1.1000. While EUR/USD speculators may believe that there is bound to be some kind of bounce when such a major round number is first reached after a long time away from it, as is the case here, this is not necessarily going to happen. Let's take a closer look at this currency pair.

Top Regulated Brokers1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose money EUR/USD Fundamental/Sentimental Analysis

The Euro's fundamental outlook remains cautious, particularly against the US dollar, as expectations of a longer Federal Reserve tightening cycle outweigh support from a likely December ECB rate increase. Most economists surveyed by Reuters expect December's move to be the ECB's last hike. Falling energy prices offer some relief to Europe's economy, but policymakers remain concerned about earlier fuel-cost increases spreading into wages and broader inflation. This leaves the euro vulnerable

The US dollar's fundamental outlook remains bullish, supported by persistent inflation, resilient economic activity and expectations of further Federal Reserve tightening. Markets are effectively pricing in a December rate increase and anticipate additional hikes into 2027.

We have a fundamental outlook that somewhat favours a further decline in the price.

EURUSD Chart by TradingViewEUR/USD Technical Analysis

The price is clearly in a strong and long-term bearish trend and is currently printing new 19-month lows. Recent weeks saw a move down in the price with unusually strong velocity by the typical standards of this currency pair, which tends to move slowly with a lot of retracements.

A few days ago, the price broke down quite forcefully from a consolidation zone within the trend that had held the price between about 1.1275 and 1.1100. The question now is whether there will be support at 1.1000 which can cause another consolidation or even a retracement or reversal.

Interestingly, if we go back to April 2025 when the price was last trading in this area, it rose very quickly. Technically, when the price moves quickly through an area, it tends to come back quickly through that area too. So, I think the price might fall all the way to 1.0900 or even lower within just a few days. This might give traders the confidence to look for shorts without worrying that the trend is over-extended.

EUR/USD Price Chart – Room to FallMy Take on EUR/USD

As a trend follower, I have been short of this currency pair for a while and I remain comfortable with this trade. I feel the directional movement downwards will continue. It tends to be safest with this currency pair to wait for a retracement, so perhaps a pullback to the half-number at 1.1050 followed by a bearish reversal could be a good entry trigger. An alternative might be a consolidation just above 1.1000 followed by a breakdown, Support & Resistance Levels

My previous EUR/USD signal on 11th November was not triggered.

Risk 0.75%.

Trades may only be taken prior to 5pm London time today.

Short entry following a bearish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of $1.1050 or $1.1071. Adjust the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Remove 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 20 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to ride.

Short Trade Ideas

The best method to identify a classic“price action reversal” is for an hourly candle to close, such as a pin bar, a doji, an outside or even just an engulfing candle with a higher close. You can exploit these levels or zones by watching the price action that occurs at the given levels

There is nothing of high importance scheduled today concerning the Euro. Regarding the USD, Fed Chair Kevin Warsh will be speaking at 5pm London time.

Ready to trade our free Forex signals? Here is our list of the top Forex brokers worth checking out.