EUR/USD Signal 16/11: Bears Eye A Break Below 1.1000
We have a fundamental outlook that somewhat favours a further decline in the price.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewEUR/USD Technical AnalysisThe price is clearly in a strong and long-term bearish trend and is currently printing new 19-month lows. Recent weeks saw a move down in the price with unusually strong velocity by the typical standards of this currency pair, which tends to move slowly with a lot of retracements.A few days ago, the price broke down quite forcefully from a consolidation zone within the trend that had held the price between about 1.1275 and 1.1100. The question now is whether there will be support at 1.1000 which can cause another consolidation or even a retracement or reversal.
Interestingly, if we go back to April 2025 when the price was last trading in this area, it rose very quickly. Technically, when the price moves quickly through an area, it tends to come back quickly through that area too. So, I think the price might fall all the way to 1.0900 or even lower within just a few days. This might give traders the confidence to look for shorts without worrying that the trend is over-extended.EUR/USD Price Chart – Room to FallMy Take on EUR/USDAs a trend follower, I have been short of this currency pair for a while and I remain comfortable with this trade. I feel the directional movement downwards will continue. It tends to be safest with this currency pair to wait for a retracement, so perhaps a pullback to the half-number at 1.1050 followed by a bearish reversal could be a good entry trigger. An alternative might be a consolidation just above 1.1000 followed by a breakdown, Support & Resistance LevelsMy previous EUR/USD signal on 11th November was not triggered.Risk 0.75%.Trades may only be taken prior to 5pm London time today.Short Trade Ideas
- Short entry following a bearish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of $1.1050 or $1.1071. Adjust the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Remove 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 20 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to ride.
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