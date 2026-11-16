USD/CHF Forecast 16/11: Dollar Nears Key Breakout (Video)
Clearing that level could open up the possibility of an even bigger move to the upside. Short-term pullbacks could be buying opportunities, with the 0.83 level perhaps offering support, and then again at the 50-day EMA.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewAll things being equal, this is a market that is just a simple interest-rate play. It's a nice carry trade position, and I think that continues to be the scenario here. You get paid at the end of every day to hang on to the U.S. dollar against the Swiss franc, and I have no interest whatsoever in trying to short this market because, quite frankly, the Swiss National Bank has already dedicated itself to keeping the Swiss franc backed by a 0% interest-rate situation there in SwitzerlandSo, with that being said, despite the fact that we are overbought, I look at this as a long-only type of situation. I cannot think of a situation where I start shorting this pair. It remains one of my favorites for the carry trade.Ready to trade our daily forex forecast? Here are the best online trading platforms in Switzerland to choose from.
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