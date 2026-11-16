MENAFN - Daily Forex) Interest rates continue to be the story here in the USD/CHF pair. The pair has risen nicely on Friday, as the weekend doesn't seem to bother those wanting into the trade. The carry continues to work for bulls.

USD/CHF

The U.S. dollar has rallied again during the trading session on Friday as interest rates in America continue to climb, so it does make quite a bit of sense that we would see the Swiss franc get hammered as a result.

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The interest rate differential pays you to hold on to the U.S. dollar, and of course PPI remains fairly strong, although the monthly number itself was basically stable. The yearly acceleration continues. The CPI numbers coming out of America show no signs of slowing down as well, and therefore the Federal Reserve will have to remain hawkish.

Because of this, I suspect sooner or later we will break above the 0.84 level

Clearing that level could open up the possibility of an even bigger move to the upside. Short-term pullbacks could be buying opportunities, with the 0.83 level perhaps offering support, and then again at the 50-day EMA.

EURUSD Chart by TradingView

All things being equal, this is a market that is just a simple interest-rate play. It's a nice carry trade position, and I think that continues to be the scenario here. You get paid at the end of every day to hang on to the U.S. dollar against the Swiss franc, and I have no interest whatsoever in trying to short this market because, quite frankly, the Swiss National Bank has already dedicated itself to keeping the Swiss franc backed by a 0% interest-rate situation there in Switzerland

So, with that being said, despite the fact that we are overbought, I look at this as a long-only type of situation. I cannot think of a situation where I start shorting this pair. It remains one of my favorites for the carry trade.

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