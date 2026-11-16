MENAFN - Daily Forex) The British pound fell on Friday, as the U.S. dollar continues to show strength against almost everything it touches. The real rates in the U.S. continue to be a massive problem.

GBP/USD

The British pound has fallen against the U.S. dollar during the trading session on Friday, as we are now testing a major support level. This major support level is basically between the 1.32 level and the 1.3150 level.

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The Stochastic Oscillator is well oversold, and it looks like it is getting ready to try to cross. A bounce from here could be a strong sign. That being said, if we were to break down below the 1.3150 level, then we could really fall apart from there. In that environment, I would expect to see the U.S. dollar gaining against everything, and probably in a catastrophic fashion.

Short-term rallies at this point in time I think, should be looked at with suspicion.

Ultimately, this is a market that I think will continue to see this area as important, but it is worth noting that other currencies, such as the euro and the Australian dollar, have both slammed through what had been reliable support over the last year or so against the U.S. dollar. If that continues, the pound will follow, would be my first thought.

EURUSD Chart by TradingView

Now, if rates in the United States start to drop, that could open up the possibility of the British pound gaining real traction. But all things being equal, this is a market that I think is simply following the rest of the forex market, as those real rates in America continue to be like a wrecking ball for other currencies. The British pound, for some time, has been a bit of an outlier, but it now looks as if we are looking at a sea change in the markets

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