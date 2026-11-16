GBP/USD Forecast 16/11: Pound Faces Key Support Test (Video)
Ultimately, this is a market that I think will continue to see this area as important, but it is worth noting that other currencies, such as the euro and the Australian dollar, have both slammed through what had been reliable support over the last year or so against the U.S. dollar. If that continues, the pound will follow, would be my first thought.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewNow, if rates in the United States start to drop, that could open up the possibility of the British pound gaining real traction. But all things being equal, this is a market that I think is simply following the rest of the forex market, as those real rates in America continue to be like a wrecking ball for other currencies. The British pound, for some time, has been a bit of an outlier, but it now looks as if we are looking at a sea change in the marketsReady to trade our GBP/USD Forex analysis? Here are the best regulated trading platforms UK to choose from.
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