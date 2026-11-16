MENAFN - Daily Forex) The euro continues to see a lot of selling pressure, as real yields in the US continue to overwhelm the euro as real rates remain elevated. At this point, the market is one that remains very bearish.

EUR/USD

The euro initially tried to rally during the trading session on Friday, but gave those gains up pretty quickly and continued to fall. This should not be a huge surprise because real yields in the United States continue to pay to hold U.S. dollars over the euro.

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After all, the Federal Reserve is likely to raise rates next year. PPI came out at 0.4%, but the yearly acceleration is the concern. And, of course, CPI continues to show pretty strong core inflation.

The downtrend continues

With all of that being the case, I think this is a scenario where traders are looking at this through the prism of a market that, quite frankly, is one you fade on short-term rallies. That's what I've been calling for in this market over the last couple of months, but especially in the last couple of weeks.

EURUSD Chart by TradingView

I suggested at one point we were going to reach the 1.10 level, and we just about found it. Whether or not that offers psychological support remains to be seen, but on any bounce at this point in time, I'm more than comfortable shorting this pair.

Quite frankly, the euro is in for a lot of trouble, especially if the conflict in the Middle East picks back up, because we are starting to see things get contentious again. That means there might not be enough energy for that German industrial base that the European Union relies on

The ECB is noncommittal about its interest-rate policies, so dark days ahead for Europe, possibly. But either way, even if none of that comes to fruition, the interest-rate differential alone keeps this pair bearish.

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