EUR/USD Forecast 16/11: Euro Recovery Attempts Fail (Video)
With all of that being the case, I think this is a scenario where traders are looking at this through the prism of a market that, quite frankly, is one you fade on short-term rallies. That's what I've been calling for in this market over the last couple of months, but especially in the last couple of weeks.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewI suggested at one point we were going to reach the 1.10 level, and we just about found it. Whether or not that offers psychological support remains to be seen, but on any bounce at this point in time, I'm more than comfortable shorting this pair.Quite frankly, the euro is in for a lot of trouble, especially if the conflict in the Middle East picks back up, because we are starting to see things get contentious again. That means there might not be enough energy for that German industrial base that the European Union relies onThe ECB is noncommittal about its interest-rate policies, so dark days ahead for Europe, possibly. But either way, even if none of that comes to fruition, the interest-rate differential alone keeps this pair bearish.Ready to trade our Forex EUR/USD forecast? We've shortlisted the best European brokers in the industry for you.
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