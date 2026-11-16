AUD/NZD Forecast 16/11: Aussie Eyes Bullish Reversal (Video)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) The Australian dollar has been struggling a bit in the last few sessions, as the markets continue to test a large support area that was once a massive resistance level against the New Zealand dollar/NZDThe Aussie dollar continues to drift a little bit lower against the New Zealand dollar, but quite frankly, this is a pair that I\u0026#39;m watching for a couple of different reasons. Top Regulated Brokers 1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose money Read Review BrokerGeoLists({ type: \u0027MobileTopBrokers\u0027, id: \u0027mobile-top-5\u0027, size: SidebarBrokerListAmount, getStartedText: \u0060Get Started\u0060, readReviewText: \u0060Read Review\u0060, Logo: \u0027broker_carrousel_i\u0027, Button: \u0027broker_carrousel_n\u0027, });The first one, of course, is to trade it. That makes sense, obviously, but I also use it as a barometer: which one of these two currencies might do better or worse against the U.S. dollar, depending on what the dollar is doing, in a process called triangulation put, if one of these currencies is falling against the other and the U.S. dollar is strong in general, like it is right now, that currency, which is falling against the other, generally should underperform does seem to be an area of previous resistance in this neighborhoodThat being said, there is an interest rate differential between these two economies, and the technical setup here is kind of interesting for me, as we are sitting right around the 1.2250 area. There does seem to be an area of previous resistance in this neighborhood that I think could offer a little bit of market memory, as well as the fact that we\u0026#39;re between the 50% Fibonacci retracement level and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level a result, the market could be setting up for a potential turnaround. We\u0026#39;ll just have to wait and see how that plays out. But if we can break above the 50-day EMA, I might be tempted to go long. Advertisement if (typeof (DFP_Banner)!== \u0027undefined\u0027 \u0026\u0026 typeof sponsoredPage!== \u0027undefined\u0027 \u0026\u0026 sponsoredPage \u0026\u0026 false \u0026\u0026 window Quite frankly, the Australian economy is probably going to outperform New Zealand because, at least, they have the hard commodities. But New Zealand and Australia are both highly dependent on Asia we break down below the 1.22 level, then I think a test of the 200-day EMA is in the works. Longer term, though, this has been a very bullish market. This is a nice pullback in a trend that goes all the way back to April of last year. I\u0026#39;m looking to get long. I just need to see the buyers step in and pick things up.
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