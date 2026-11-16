AUD/USD Forecast 16/11: Aussie Breakdown Deepens (Video)
At the same time, the CPI and PPI numbers in the United States this week have suggested that inflation is still a thing in America, and the Federal Reserve will have to do something to tighten up the economic scenario. With that being the case, I think at this point in time it makes a lot of sense that we are breaking down.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewI like fading rallies. I do think we might be getting a little bit oversold here fairly quickly, but something else worth noticing: the 50-day EMA is getting ready to cross the 200-day EMA, kicking off the so-called longer-term bearish signal known as the death crossReady to trade our AUD/USD Forex analysis? Here's a list of the best brokers FX trading Australia to choose from.
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