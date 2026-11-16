MENAFN - Daily Forex) The Australian dollar continues to see a lot of selling pressure, as rates in the United States continue to overwhelm the Australian dollar in general. The pair continues to race to the downside, as we see a lot of USD strength across the board in the FX markets.

AUD/USD

The Aussie continues to fall against the U.S. dollar during the trading session on Friday as we head into a weekend that is demanding more dollars in general. Ultimately, this is a market that just broke through a pretty significant support barrier in the form of 0.6850 and now looks like it is trying to get down to perhaps the 0.67 level.

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The interest rate differential continues to offer you value on the way down there, as the market pays you to hold U.S. dollars over the Australian dollar. It is worth noting that the RBA has recently made an interest rate decision, with 3 of the bankers dissenting, suggesting that maybe they are starting to become a little bit more concerned about the economy. The 0.6850 level should now, at least in theory, end up being resistance based on market memory.

Inflation readings in America continue to drive the narrative

At the same time, the CPI and PPI numbers in the United States this week have suggested that inflation is still a thing in America, and the Federal Reserve will have to do something to tighten up the economic scenario. With that being the case, I think at this point in time it makes a lot of sense that we are breaking down.

EURUSD Chart by TradingView

I like fading rallies. I do think we might be getting a little bit oversold here fairly quickly, but something else worth noticing: the 50-day EMA is getting ready to cross the 200-day EMA, kicking off the so-called longer-term bearish signal known as the death cross

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