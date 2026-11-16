Lower reference level: $3,815.00

A downside reference if $3,840 gives way and selling persists. A move toward it would extend the recent pattern of vulnerable support. The next sessions leave open whether lower prices attract enough buying to interrupt gold's decline or whether dollar strength continues to dominate short-term sentiment. Attention rests on whether support holds and whether rebounds can extend beyond an initial reaction. The unresolved question is not simply whether gold appears oversold, but whether buyers begin to demonstrate conviction through more durable recoveries rather than brief pauses in the selling. Ready to trade our Gold analysis? Here is our list of the top Gold brokers worth checking out.