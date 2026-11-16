MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, Nov 17 (IANS) Actress-singer Jennifer Lopez has opened up on her coping mechanism after her children migrated for their academics, and divorce from Hollywood actor Ben Affleck.

She recently appeared on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', and shared that she“cried for six months straight” when her twins, Emme and Max, 18, went off to college, admitting that it's been an“emotional” transition, but also“amazing” at the same time.

She said,“It's all the feelings. It's like one of those moments in life where you're just, you're sad, you're melancholy, but you're excited and you're hopeful, there's just so many feelings that go with (it)”.

She further mentioned,“I cried for, like, six months straight, like, two months before they graduated until I dropped them off and then a few weeks after that. Yeah, you're gonna die”.

JLo shares her twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and them growing up. She said,“It's crazy, like, I still have on my phone them on my lap, as babies. It goes so fast, just like everybody says”.

Despite the emotional time, the actress-singer said she is in her“happy era” as she gets used to the“freedom” of being alone.

“It's the first (time) since I was, I don't know, in my early 20s that I haven't been with someone, had my kids”, the 'Dance Again' singer said.

“I'm alone, I'm free, I can do whatever the f*** I want. And it's, kind of, amazing, but also weird”, she added.

Meanwhile, JLo parted ways from Ben Affleck in February 2025, following a divorce settlement reached through mediation. The actress-singer had filed for divorce in August 2024, listing April 26 of that year as their date of separation.

The split brought an end to their two-year marriage and a much-publicised romance that had captivated celebrity watchers. The two rekindled their relationship in 2021, nearly two decades after calling off their first engagement in 2004.