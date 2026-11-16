New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): A Delhi court rejected a plea moved by a sitting judge in Haryana seeking transfer of an accused's bail application hearing, citing bias by the concerned judge. She cited bias on the grounds that the concerned judge had observed in the order while rejecting the first bail application of the accused. The woman judge said that the observations were made with her name, which affected her status. This case pertains to cheating worth more than Rs 50 lakh committed with the Haryana Judge. Delhi Police Special Cell has already lodged an FIR.

Patiala Hou Court's Princisepal District and Sessions Judge (PDSJ) Vijay Kumar Dahiya dismissed the transfer application moved by Haryana's woman judge, terming the same without material. "If a request for transfer of bail application such as this, alleging, without an iota of material, bias on the part of the judicial officer, is to be entertained, it would be impossible for a judicial officer to function dispassionately or discharge their duties without fear or favour," the PDSJ said. "This court thinks that no ground is made out for transfer of second application of the respondent/accused for grant of regular bail. Accordingly, the present transfer petition filed by the petitioners is dismissed and disposed of," PDSJ ordered on November 13.

The petitioner's woman judge and her domestic help filed the present petition on the ground that some observations have been made by the Judge while disposing of the bail application of the accused. However, the said observations have been challenged by her before the High Court of Delhi, and the matter is sub judice. The court said, "The petitioners have admittedly no genuine bona fide case of bias against the concerned Judge. A case of bias is being sought to be built up merely because some observation has been made by the concerned Judge against petitioner/judge while disposing of the bail application of respondent/Accused and against the said. Observation: petitioner/Judge has taken legal course by filing a Criminal Writ Petition before Hon'ble High Court of Delhi."

"Allegations of bias against a judicial officer are not to be lightly made. Even issuance of notice on such an application has serious deleterious repercussions for the judicial officer concerned in as much as every judicial officer is expected to act without fear or favour," PDSJ Dahiya opined. One of the petitioners is a serving Judicial Officer in the State of Haryana, whereas the other is her household help and that both the petitioners are victims of the offences involving an alleged cyber fraud of approximately Rs.52 lakhs, and that an e-FIR was lodged by the petitioner/domestic help in respect of the losses suffered by both the petitioners. It was averred that in the order dated June 9, 2026, passed on the first regular bail application of respondent/accused Deepak Vats, the name and her identity were repeatedly disclosed by displaying and highlighting her name in bold and underlined text at various places and that upon uploading of the said order on the CIS portal, it became accessible in the public domain and was thus reported and circulated by various media and social-media platforms. This resulted in publication of articles, posts and commentary concerning her private life and professional status. (ANI)