The crypto market capitalisation fell by 11% over the week to $2.19T, dipping to $2.16T on Sunday, the lowest level since 17 August. The Crypto Fear & Greed Index plunged to 10, its lowest level since 10 June. Bitcoin dipped below $62K and is stabilising in the $64.3–65.3K range; the risk of a fall towards $58K remains.

The crypto market capitalisation has plummeted by 11% over the past seven days, falling to $2.19T. At 01:00 GMT on Sunday, the market fell to $2.16T, a level last seen on 17 August, erasing the entire recent rally, which we had regarded as the start of a bull market. Attempts to recover from Sunday's lows do not yet provide confidence that the market has bottomed out. Among the most liquid coins, gains have predominated over the past 24 hours, as retail investors habitually snap up assets that have fallen in price: the ratio of rising to falling coins is approximately 5:1. The leaders of the rebound were Uniswap (+4.6%), Aave (+4.6%) and VeChain (+3.5%). Filecoin (-2%), Tron (-1.3%) and Immutable (-0.8%) continue to fall.

The Alternative Crypto Fear & Greed Index sank to 10 in response to the weekend's cryptocurrency sell-off. This is the lowest level since 10 June, reflecting deep disappointment with recent developments and signalling extreme fear. Whether this proves to be the low point that rewards bold buyers remains to be seen. Still, more cautious traders will likely prefer to wait for a reliable reversal signal, even at the cost of some potential gains.

On Sunday, Bitcoin dipped below $62K, then found balance between supply and demand in the $64.3–65.3K range, effectively rebounding from the July–August support zone. Given the strengthening dollar and pressure in the precious metals and equity futures markets early on Monday, it is too early to say that the market has bottomed out. We may now be seeing a pause before a further downward move towards $58K. Nevertheless, we see a slightly higher probability that the impulsive sell-off is nearing exhaustion, to be followed by stabilisation and a reversal to the upside.

News Background

SoSoValue notes that significant outflows from US spot Bitcoin ETFs are continuing, totalling $1.07 billion over the week. Outflows over the past two weeks have almost entirely offset all of September's inflows. Outflows from US spot Ethereum ETFs have now continued for seven consecutive weeks, rising to $398.9 million for the week.

Xapo Bank suggests that Bitcoin's decline may be linked to a reallocation of capital ahead of Anthropic's initial public offering. The situation may be similar to SpaceX's IPO in June 2026.

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Bitcoin risks never reaching a new all-time high again, according to analyst ZeeContrarian1. In his view, investors' funds will flow into more attractive sectors: SpaceX, artificial intelligence and other technologies.

Bitcoin sales on Binance have reached a one-year high, notes analyst Darkfost. In his view, traders' extreme pessimism could be seen as a bullish signal that often emerges towards the end of a downtrend.

What to watch

Base case: in our view, the odds are slightly in favour of the sell-off running out of steam, followed by stabilisation and a reversal to the upside.

Risk: a break below Sunday's low under $62K would open the way to $58K, with a stronger dollar and ETF outflows adding pressure.

Upcoming: US retail sales on Tuesday, 17 November, and the FOMC minutes on Wednesday, 18 November. Check the economic calendar for more events.

The FxPro Analyst Team