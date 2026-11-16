MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) HOUSTON, Texas, Nov. 16, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Shawn Robert Johnson, originally from Asbury Park, New Jersey, is sharing his story of rehabilitation and renewed purpose after serving 19 years in New Jersey State Prison. Sentenced to 60 years following a case that involved self-defense, Johnson received a commutation of his remaining 41 years from former New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and was released December 4, 2025. Johnson is the founder and president of Saving Souls Outreach Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.







Image caption: Shawn Robert Johnson advances his mission of second chances through youth mentorship at Cenikor Foundation, participation in New Jersey's Pathway to Reintegration stakeholders meeting, and motivational speaking at Monmouth University, inspiring positive change through his personal journey of rehabilitation.

Saving Souls is focused on prison and jail outreach, reentry support, youth mentorship, community outreach, motivational speaking, and mental health awareness. He has spoken to juveniles at Cenikor Foundation in Houston, at Monmouth University, and at a New Jersey reintegration stakeholders meeting. He has also discussed prison environmental justice at Rutgers Law School and preached“God Rescue Me” at New Beginnings Agape Christian Center in Freehold, NJ.

His five books,“Rise Above, Saving Souls, In God's Presence, Credit to Freedom, and From Broken to Breakthrough: Our Journey with Mental Health,” are available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. They address resilience, youth choices, faith, financial literacy, and mental wellness. Johnson also personally narrated and produced audiobook editions of Rise Above and In God's Presence.

Johnson hosts Saving Souls with Shawn Robert Johnson, featuring conversations about overcoming adversity, and F.O.C.U.S.E.D. Christian Podcast, featuring sermons and practical Scripture teachings. His guest appearances include“Locked In” with Ian Bick,“Inside True Crime” with Matt Cox,“Dog in the Yard, The Suffering Podcast,” and“One Minute Remaining,” among others.

He also operates S&S Synergy, an online apparel and accessories store featuring the Saving Souls and Always Xpect Greatness brands, promoting hope, resilience, confidence, and personal growth.

Johnson has amassed more than 140,000 combined followers and subscribers across Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

“My story is about what someone can accomplish with a second chance,” Johnson said.“I want young people, individuals returning home from incarceration, and anyone facing adversity to know that their future can be different.”

More information: |

MEDIA CONTACT:

Shawn Robert Johnson

Saving Souls Outreach Foundation

Personal Email:...

Foundation Email:...

Phone: 929-480-6297

MULTIMEDIA

Video (YouTube):

YouTube Channel: @shawjohn1222

Image link for media:

Image caption: Shawn Robert Johnson advances his mission of second chances through youth mentorship at Cenikor Foundation, participation in New Jersey's Pathway to Reintegration stakeholders meeting, and motivational speaking at Monmouth University, inspiring positive change through his personal journey of rehabilitation.

News Source: Saving Souls Outreach Foundation

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