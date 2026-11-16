Pink Economy Report Puts Equal Rights At The Heart Of Thailand's Road To Bangkok Worldpride 2030 Arabian Post
The report was produced by the Working Group on Advancing the Pink Economy Strategy and Preparing for WorldPride 2030, under the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs. It examines 15 industries – from TV series and novels to gender-affirming care and beauty services – as one connected ecosystem, concluding that this ecosystem must grow without reducing human rights to merely an economic rationale.
“Equality is only complete once people feel it in everyday life – at work, at the clinic, in public services. When everyone is recognized and protected, the economy grows fairer and its opportunities reach far more people,” said Senator Pornchai Witayalerdpan, chair of the working group.
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