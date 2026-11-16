MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 16 November 2026 – A new Pink Economy report from Thailand's Senate argues that equal rights must come first if LGBTQIA+ workers, creators and small businesses are to share fairly in the economy they help build, as Bangkok bids to host WorldPride 2030.

The report was produced by the Working Group on Advancing the Pink Economy Strategy and Preparing for WorldPride 2030, under the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs. It examines 15 industries – from TV series and novels to gender-affirming care and beauty services – as one connected ecosystem, concluding that this ecosystem must grow without reducing human rights to merely an economic rationale.

“Equality is only complete once people feel it in everyday life – at work, at the clinic, in public services. When everyone is recognized and protected, the economy grows fairer and its opportunities reach far more people,” said Senator Pornchai Witayalerdpan, chair of the working group.

<p> The report treats equality as a national economic question, not a niche concern. Drawing on World Bank and academic research, it finds that discrimination and stigma cost Thailand dearly in lost productivity, mental-health strain and job insecurity, just as the country seeks new engines of growth.</p> <p> Its central argument is a cycle. Rights and safety build trust. Trust draws people and investment, which then generates jobs, income, tax revenue and intellectual property. The newly created value should be reinvested in standards, welfare and deeper equality to enable shared prosperity.</p> <p> It recommends building this agenda into Thailand's next national development plan, with Bangkok, Pattaya, Phuket and Chiang Mai as pilot cities.</p> See also Anmako Launches SEISO Collection for Formal and Special Occasions <p> <b> From principle to practice</b></p> <p> The report calls marriage equality, in effect since January 2025, a milestone rather than an endpoint. It urges legal gender recognition, gender-neutral nationality rules for Thai–foreign couples, and marriage rights that work in practice for loans, property and services.</p> <p> It also warns against a two-tier health system, saying gender-affirming care must serve Thai people as well as international visitors.</p> <p> LGBTQIA+ workers in roles such as performers, makeup artists, hairdressers, writers and film crews, meanwhile, still work without standard contracts or welfare. The report calls for fair pay and social security for drag artists, ownership of their stories and ongoing royalties for Boys' Love and Girls' Love creators, and voluntary pathways into the formal economy for hair and makeup freelancers – so that WorldPride 2030 brings tangible benefits to grassroots entrepreneurs.</p> <p> To counter rainbow washing, the report proposes voluntary certification for businesses claiming to be LGBTQIA+-friendly, with oversight from consumers, civil society and academics, alongside local procurement and dedicated space for SMEs in major projects.</p> <p> <b> Building towards long-lasting reform</b></p> <p> The report frames WorldPride 2030 as a strategic deadline for reform, proposing six permanent legacies from legal rights and city infrastructure to fair contracts. Success in these undertakings should be judged by whether Thailand emerges with better laws, safer cities and better-protected workers – going far beyond attendance at any single event.</p> <p> This domestic agenda complements the regional commitments in Bangkok Pride's bid, including the proposed <b> Bangkok Action 2030</b> – which carries this agenda across the region with long-term commitments on legal recognition and health equity that reach beyond the event itself.</p> See also Winners of the 2026 INPD Awards Announced, C-Beauty Takes Home Multiple Prestigious Honors <p>“Everyone has to be able to earn a living with dignity and security without hiding who they are. These rights need to be secured and protected for the generations that follow. Until that is true for everyone, our work is not done,” said <b> Ann Chumaporn, Core Team Lead of WorldPride 2030, Bangkok Candidate City</b>.</p> -p<p>The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.</p><p></p> About Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) <p>Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) is the official government agency responsible for promoting Thailand as a leading destination for meetings, incentives, conventions, exhibitions, mega events and international festivals. Working closely with government, industry and international partners, TCEB supports events that drive economic growth, strengthen key industries, foster innovation and create long-term benefits for communities across Thailand.</p> <p> For more information, visit .</p> <p></p> <h2></h2>