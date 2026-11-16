MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> The European Commission imposed definitive anti-dumping duties on selected cold-rolled steel imports from five economies on Monday, following an investigation that found exporters had sold the products below normal market values in the European Union.

The measures cover supplies from India, Japan, Taiwan, Türkiye and Vietnam, with tariffs ranging from 3% to 27.9%. The highest single rate applies to Japan at 27.9%, while imports from India face 9.5% and those from Vietnam 16%. Taiwanese products attract duties of 20.7% to 27%, and Turkish shipments face rates between 3% and 7.8%.

The decision, announced in Brussels on 16 November, follows the publication of Commission Implementing Regulation 2026/2547 in the EU's Official Journal. Adopted on 13 November, the regulation takes effect on Tuesday, 17 November, making the definitive charges applicable to the specified imports.

The Commission said its investigation established that products entering the bloc from all five origins were dumped, a trade practice involving export sales at prices below the benchmark used to assess fair value. Such findings allow Brussels to impose additional duties when the legal requirements for protecting domestic producers have been met.

The affected products are certain uncoated, cold-rolled flat products of iron, non-alloy steel and other alloy steels. Stainless steel and specified electrical steels and specialised products fall outside the scope. Cold-rolled steel is an important material for manufacturers requiring consistent thickness, surface quality and dimensional precision.

The EU values its market for cold-rolled flat steel at approximately €23.2 billion. Production takes place across 12 member states and supports more than 8,600 jobs, according to Commission figures. Those numbers underline the industrial interests involved in the decision, although the duties apply to defined product categories rather than every steel shipment from the countries concerned.

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The Commission put the total value of cold-rolled steel imports into the Union at €1.775 billion. It identified €345 million originating in Taiwan, €282 million in India, €240 million in Türkiye, €180 million in Japan and €125 million in Vietnam. These figures describe the scale of trade involved, not revenue expected from the tariffs.

A distinctive feature of the investigation was the Commission's use of findings concerning what EU trade rules call particular market situations. These arise when distortions in an exporting market make domestic sales prices unsuitable for comparison with prices charged on exports. Investigators can then construct an alternative normal value to calculate dumping margins under the applicable rules.

Brussels identified such situations in India and Taiwan, marking the first time it had established them in an investigation of this kind. For India, the Commission concluded that government measures affected domestic iron ore prices, a significant input for steel production. That finding influenced how it assessed the appropriate price benchmark.

For Taiwan, investigators linked distortions to steel overcapacity in China. They found that increased Chinese shipments into Taiwan put downward pressure on local cold-rolled steel prices and damaged profitability among producers there. The Commission said it adjusted its calculations to account for those conditions rather than relying uncritically on domestic transaction prices.

The inquiry began in September 2025 following a complaint from the European Steel Association, EUROFER, which represents steelmakers operating within the bloc. The outcome therefore follows a formal examination rather than an across-the-board increase in ordinary customs tariffs. The applicable rates differ according to origin and, for some suppliers, the exporting company.

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Turkish exporters secured changes to proposed rates during the investigation after challenging elements of the calculations. Revised figures set duties at 3% for Tatmetal and 7.8% for Borçelik, with 4.9% for other cooperating companies and 7.8% for other covered imports from Türkiye. The adjustments reflected accepted objections concerning price and cost calculations.

The anti-dumping measures are separate from the EU's wider steel safeguard arrangements, which address import volumes through different legal mechanisms. Importers must therefore distinguish the product definitions and applicable customs treatment when assessing their liabilities. The regulation specifies the goods covered and the conditions for applying individual company rates. Customs authorities will use those classifications when determining whether a shipment falls within the measures, while traders will have to check documentation establishing the origin and producer of the steel concerned.

Member states had endorsed the definitive duties in a vote on 29 October. The formal regulation was subsequently adopted and published, completing the procedure required before the charges could enter into force.