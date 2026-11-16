Hong Kong International Airport Online Shop Winter Festive Offer Arabian Post
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 16 November 2026 – As the festive season draws near, HKairportShop Online Shop unveils its latest promotion, extending the excitement of holiday shopping to your next journey. Starting today, HKairport Rewards members can receive a complimentary STARLUX Airlines round-trip flight ticket between Hong Kong and Taipei upon designated spending. From holiday gifting and party preparations to self-indulgence, shoppers can easily fulfil their celebration needs while embarking on a heartwarming Taipei getaway in a single shopping spree.
HKairportShop Winter Flight Ticket Giveaway with Discount Up To 50% Off
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