MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Unwrap Your Next Getaway with Round-Trip Flight Tickets to Taipei

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 16 November 2026 – As the festive season draws near, HKairportShop Online Shop unveils its latest promotion, extending the excitement of holiday shopping to your next journey. Starting today, HKairport Rewards members can receive a complimentary STARLUX Airlines round-trip flight ticket between Hong Kong and Taipei upon designated spending. From holiday gifting and party preparations to self-indulgence, shoppers can easily fulfil their celebration needs while embarking on a heartwarming Taipei getaway in a single shopping spree.

HKairportShop Winter Flight Ticket Giveaway with Discount Up To 50% Off

<p> From now until 3 December 2026, HKairport Rewards members will receive a STARLUX Airlines round-trip flight ticket between Hong Kong and Taipei upon a single net spend of HK$3,800 at HKairportShop-with no lucky draw required. Each member may redeem a maximum of two round-trip flight tickets during the promotion period.</p> <p> STARLUX Airlines is renowned for its refined cabin design, attentive service, and exquisite in‐flight dining. Passengers can also enjoy complimentary in‐flight Wi‐Fi for text messaging, staying connected with family and friends throughout the journey.</p> <p> <b> Luxury Concierge Service – Shop Luxury Favourites & Earn Flight Tickets <br /></b> Elevate your shopping experience with HKairportShop's Luxury Concierge Service, allowing you to reserve and purchase favourites ahead of your trip from selected luxury brands, including BVLGARI, Duty Zero by cdf Prestige, IWC Schaffhausen, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Kiton, PANERAI, Piaget, Tiffany & Co., Tory Burch, and TUMI. Purchases will also count toward the flight ticket offer, helping you welcome the festive season with a sophisticated new look.</p> See also Chinese Amateur Music Program Goes Global: Adapted Song Tops 2 Billion Streams, Chinese-Language Melodies Reach the World <p> Discover more limited time privileges on HKairportShop.</p> <p> <b> Best selling products:</b></p> <p> Orders placed on HKairportShop can be prepared in as fast as 90 minutes, providing travellers with flexible pick-up arrangements that fit their travel schedules. For a seamless shopping experience without the burden of carrying shopping bags on the go, customers can enjoy free local delivery within Hong Kong on a single net purchase of HK$300 or above, or complimentary Gate Pick-up Service with spending of HK$1,000 or above.</p> <p> Visit HKairportShop today to discover festive treasures-your next heartwarming Taipei getaway is just a click away!</p> <p>Hashtag: #HKairportShop</p> <p>The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.</p> <p></p> <h2></h2>