Swiss Munitions Reaching Russia 'Via Backdoor Routes'
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Швейцарские боеприпасы через Словению и Кыргызстан попали в Россию
Read more: Швейцарские боеприпасы через Словению и Кыргызстан попали в Р
The revelations come two weeks before the Swiss population votes whether to accept a parliamentary amendment of the War Materiel Act that sets the rules for exporting weapons and ammunition from neutral Switzerland.
The NZZ am Sonntag investigation has analysed a register of conformity certificates in Moscow. The register shows two records of ammunition deliveries from Swiss state-owned defence contractor RUAG – once in December 2022 and again in April 2023.More More Votes Swiss to vote on loosening arms-export restrictions
This content was published on Oct 7, 2026 On November 29, the Swiss will vote on a controversial proposal: easing the export rules for war materiel.Read more: Swiss to vote on loosening arms-export restric
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