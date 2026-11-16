Русский ru Швейцарские боеприпасы через Словению и Кыргызстан попали в Россию Read more: Швейцарские боеприпасы через Словению и Кыргызстан попали в Р

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Precision munitions from Switzerland have ended up in the hands of third parties, who appear to have supplied them to Russia, according to the NZZ am Sonntag newspaper. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss munitions reaching Russia 'via backdoor routes' This content was published on November 16, 2026 - 10:30 3 minutes Tobias Gasser, SRF

The revelations come two weeks before the Swiss population votes whether to accept a parliamentary amendment of the War Materiel Act that sets the rules for exporting weapons and ammunition from neutral Switzerland.

The NZZ am Sonntag investigation has analysed a register of conformity certificates in Moscow. The register shows two records of ammunition deliveries from Swiss state-owned defence contractor RUAG – once in December 2022 and again in April 2023.

More More Votes Swiss to vote on loosening arms-export restrictions

This content was published on Oct 7, 2026 On November 29, the Swiss will vote on a controversial proposal: easing the export rules for war materiel.

Read more: Swiss to vote on loosening arms-export restric