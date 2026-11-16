Sulzer Secures Order To Help Build Venezuelan Oil Rig
-
Deutsch
de
Sulzer erhält Auftrag aus der Rohölindustrie in Venezuela
Original
Read more: Sulzer erhält Auftrag aus der Rohölindustrie in Vene
The deal is part of a plan to restore Venezuela's capacity to process extra-heavy crude oil. The old drilling rig was destroyed in 2025.
The refurbishment project aims to support the development and security of supply for Venezuela's systemically important industrial sectors, as North American Blue Energy Partners (NABEP) announced on Monday. NABEP is the client for Sulzer.
Under the agreement, Sulzer will supply state-of-the-art separation technologies and equipment for new crude oil columns, as well as for the modernisation of the pre-evaporation and vacuum columns at the Petrocedeño processing plant within the Jose complex.More More Foreign Affairs Explainer: What does Switzerland freezing“any assets” owned by Nicolás Maduro really mean?
This content was published on Jan 23, 2026 What assets does the deposed Venezuelan leader have in Switzerland, if any? And does Switzerland have to follow sanctions imposed by the United States?Read more: Explainer: What does Switzerland freezing“any assets” owned by Nicolás Maduro really
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment