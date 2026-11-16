Deutsch de Sulzer erhält Auftrag aus der Rohölindustrie in Venezuela Original Read more: Sulzer erhält Auftrag aus der Rohölindustrie in Vene

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Swiss engineering firm Sulzer has secured a contract in Venezuela to help construct an oil drilling rig at the Orinoco Belt plant. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Sulzer secures order to help build Venezuelan oil rig This content was published on November 16, 2026 - 11:08 1 minute Keystone-SDA

The deal is part of a plan to restore Venezuela's capacity to process extra-heavy crude oil. The old drilling rig was destroyed in 2025.

The refurbishment project aims to support the development and security of supply for Venezuela's systemically important industrial sectors, as North American Blue Energy Partners (NABEP) announced on Monday. NABEP is the client for Sulzer.

Under the agreement, Sulzer will supply state-of-the-art separation technologies and equipment for new crude oil columns, as well as for the modernisation of the pre-evaporation and vacuum columns at the Petrocedeño processing plant within the Jose complex.

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