Deutsch de Teure Abos treiben Schweizer zu illegalen Streaming-Seiten Original Read more: Teure Abos treiben Schweizer zu illegalen Streaming-S

MENAFN - Swissinfo) More and more Swiss people are turning to illegal streaming sites due to rising subscription prices and a fragmented range of services. A new industry alliance and the Federal Office for Cyber Security are warning of the growing risks. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss warned of illegal streaming site dangers This content was published on November 16, 2026 - 11:16 4 minutes Keystone-SDA

Streaming attracts millions of people worldwide, but a large number of consumers turn to illegal websites. StreamSafe, a campaign aimed at protecting users, now aims to raise awareness of the risks and consequences of these practices.

The alliance comprises Swiss and international organisations from the worlds of sport, media and entertainment, as stated in StreamSafe's press release. These include Swisscom, Sunrise, CH Media, Sky Switzerland and the Swiss football and ice hockey leagues. The alliance was launched in October 2026, as further stated on the StreamSafe website.

According to a study by the Audiovisual Anti-Piracy Alliance (AAPA), 18.5% of 16 to 24-year-olds in Switzerland use these websites. Across all age groups from 16 to 74, just over 9% of the local population visits such sites. This equates to around 630,000 people.

In total, these illegal streaming services are said to have generated around CHF33 million in revenue from users in Switzerland alone. Worldwide, the profits of these illegal organisations amount to around $2.4 billion, according to the AAPA.

In 2025, 34.4 million people from the EU, the United Kingdom and Switzerland accessed illegal streaming websites. In 2018, the figure was just 13.7 million, representing an increase of 151.1%, according to the AAPA study. The largest proportion of users, at around 6.3 million, comes from the United Kingdom.

Artificial intelligence

For users, making use of these services poses a high risk, the Federal Office for Cyber Security (BACS) stated in response to an enquiry from Keystone-SDA. When downloading software from dubious sources, there is always a risk that malware will also be installed. BACS therefore recommends using only the official websites of the relevant organisations.

Furthermore, fraud and phishing are a lucrative mass business. In most cases, this is financially motivated and takes the form of blackmail, for example after data on the victims' computers has been encrypted. BACS also emphasises that these tactics are becoming more insidious and targeted through the use of artificial intelligence.

According to BACS, anyone who has entered personal data or payment details on a fraudulent site should reset their device to factory settings. If payment details may have been stolen, you should have your credit card or similar payment method blocked and check your statements. Incidents can be reported to BACS and, in the event of financial loss, to the police.

In Switzerland, downloading and viewing copyright-protected works for private use is not a criminal offence. However, this does not apply to video games and computer programmes. Anyone who shares a downloaded file with other users – a practice known as 'seeding' – is in breach of Swiss law.

Cancelling subscriptions leads to illegal streaming

During the Covid-19 pandemic, many streaming services recorded a significant increase in subscribers. At the same time, fewer users visited illegal streaming websites, as the AAPA study shows. In 2020, these sites were visited around 130 billion times; by 2024, this figure had risen to 216 billion. The majority of visits were to websites offering films and TV series.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, only around a third of Swiss households used paid video-on-demand subscriptions, according to data from the comparison service Comparis and the Federal Statistical Office (FSO). According to market analyses by Comparis, between 50% and 60% of the Swiss population were paying for at least one paid streaming service.

According to AAPA, the huge rise in illegal users following the coronavirus pandemic can be attributed to various factors.

Countless streaming services have increased their subscription prices, many live sports offerings have fallen victim to fragmentation – such as the Champions League or national leagues – and, finally, the major streaming providers have put a stop to password sharing.

Many users can no longer afford, or are no longer willing to pay for, four to five concurrent legal subscriptions for films and live sport.

More More Demographics 'Massive' price increases for video streaming services in Switzerland

This content was published on Jan 30, 2024 Online streaming services offered in Switzerland, such as Netflix and Disney+, have bumped up their subscription fees, in some cases massively.

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