Français fr Plainte collective contre Booking: les Suisses y participent Original Read more: Plainte collective contre Booking: les Suisses y partic Español es Más hoteles suizos se suman a la demanda contra Booking Read more: Más hoteles suizos se suman a la demanda contra Bo

MENAFN - Swissinfo) A large number of Swiss hotels have joined a class action claim against online booking platform Booking in Europe. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: More Swiss hotels join lawsuit against Booking This content was published on November 16, 2026 - 11:35 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

Swiss hotel lobby organisation Hotelleriesuisse stated that claimants are seeking damages for the use, over a period of several years, of parity clauses that contravene the principles of free competition. In total, the class action comprises 18,135 hotels in 32 countries, of which more than 800 are Swiss.

The group of claimants has expanded considerably since the complaint was first filed at the end of January. At the time, the Dutch foundation set up for this purpose, the Hotel Claims Alliance, had reported that 3,087 hotels were participating in the claim filed with the Amsterdam District Court. Several hundred Swiss establishments were already involved.

The list of claimants is now complete. The foundation estimates that the potential amount of damages runs into several billion euros, including interest.

The complaint centres on Booking's long-standing use of a price parity clause, which obliges establishments not to offer their rooms on other platforms – or on their own websites – at lower prices or on better terms than on the Booking website.

Such clauses are currently deemed to be contrary to free competition and have been banned in Switzerland since 2022.

According to the foundation, an initial court hearing is expected in 2027. Booking disputes the allegations.

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