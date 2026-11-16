More Swiss Hotels Join Lawsuit Against Booking
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Plainte collective contre Booking: les Suisses y participent
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Read more: Plainte collective contre Booking: les Suisses y partic
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Más hoteles suizos se suman a la demanda contra Booking
Read more: Más hoteles suizos se suman a la demanda contra Bo
Swiss hotel lobby organisation Hotelleriesuisse stated that claimants are seeking damages for the use, over a period of several years, of parity clauses that contravene the principles of free competition. In total, the class action comprises 18,135 hotels in 32 countries, of which more than 800 are Swiss.
The group of claimants has expanded considerably since the complaint was first filed at the end of January. At the time, the Dutch foundation set up for this purpose, the Hotel Claims Alliance, had reported that 3,087 hotels were participating in the claim filed with the Amsterdam District Court. Several hundred Swiss establishments were already involved.
The list of claimants is now complete. The foundation estimates that the potential amount of damages runs into several billion euros, including interest.
The complaint centres on Booking's long-standing use of a price parity clause, which obliges establishments not to offer their rooms on other platforms – or on their own websites – at lower prices or on better terms than on the Booking website.
Such clauses are currently deemed to be contrary to free competition and have been banned in Switzerland since 2022.
According to the foundation, an initial court hearing is expected in 2027. Booking disputes the allegations.More More Swiss hotels hit by undercutting on booking platforms
This content was published on May 20, 2026 Swiss hotels are coming under increasing pressure from being undercut on online booking platforms.Read more: Swiss hotels hit by undercutting on booking plat
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