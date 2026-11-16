Italiano it Una malattia ereditaria mortale scoperta nelle linci svizzere Original Read more: Una malattia ereditaria mortale scoperta nelle linci svi

MENAFN - Swissinfo) A team of researchers from the University of Bern has, for the first time, identified the genetic cause of a fatal hereditary disease in a population of Swiss lynx. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Fatal hereditary disease discovered in Swiss lynx This content was published on November 16, 2026 - 12:39 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

Young animals die before reaching adulthood due to calcification of their internal organs.

The disease manifests itself when the animals inherit this genetic variant from both parents. These findings illustrate the consequences that reduced genetic diversity can have on health, explains the University of Bern in a press release published today.

Switzerland is now home to one of the largest populations of reintroduced lynx in Europe and therefore bears a responsibility for the conservation of the species. The current population traces its origins to around thirty founder individuals from the Slovak Carpathians, which were reintroduced to Switzerland in the 1970s.

The small number of founder individuals and the resulting inbreeding have reduced genetic diversity and increased the risk of inbreeding said the team from the University of Bern.

Scientists have been able to attribute the fatal organ calcifications in young animals to a recessive genetic abnormality. This is the first time anywhere in the world that the genetic cause of a fatal hereditary disease has been identified within a population of wild animals living in the wild.

“This fatal disease only manifests when an animal inherits the genetic variant from both parents. Animals that carry only one copy of the variant remain healthy, but can pass it on to their offspring,” said Janna Niehaus, a PhD student.

These findings provide an important foundation for the success of reintroductions and the long-term conservation of species, from the selection of genetically diverse founder animals to the promotion of gene flow between existing populations.

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Translated from Italian, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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