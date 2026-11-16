Deutsch de Flughafen Zürich testet selbstfahrende Rollstühle Original Read more: Flughafen Zürich testet selbstfahrende Rollst

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Over the next three years, four self-driving wheelchairs will be in operation at Zurich airport. They are designed to transport passengers with reduced mobility to their gates. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Zurich airport to trial self-driving wheelchairs This content was published on November 16, 2026 - 12:50 1 minute Keystone-SDA

The airport explained that the wheelchair service is no substitute for personal assistance.

The aim is to give passengers greater independence and to ensure that staff have more time for those passengers who require more intensive support due to their disability, the airport said.

During the trial phase, the wheelchairs will operate on designated routes in the passenger area between the airside waiting area and the gates in Dock A. However, this will only be in areas where no boarding pass, security or passport checks are required.

The aim is to assess how the wheelchairs can be integrated into staff's day-to-day work. The wheelchairs are merely a supplement to personal assistance and not a replacement.

Equipped with over 30 sensors, the wheelchair can scan its surroundings. It detects obstacles and can brake automatically. Passengers can request assistance via an SOS button if necessary. Self-driving wheelchairs are already in use at Munich, Amsterdam and Rome airports.

The self-driving wheelchairs are not Zurich airport's only automation project. Cleaning robots, self-driving waste bins and automated shuttle buses for staff are already in use.

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