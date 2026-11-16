Zurich Airport To Trial Self-Driving Wheelchairs
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Flughafen Zürich testet selbstfahrende Rollstühle
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Read more: Flughafen Zürich testet selbstfahrende Rollst
The airport explained that the wheelchair service is no substitute for personal assistance.
The aim is to give passengers greater independence and to ensure that staff have more time for those passengers who require more intensive support due to their disability, the airport said.
During the trial phase, the wheelchairs will operate on designated routes in the passenger area between the airside waiting area and the gates in Dock A. However, this will only be in areas where no boarding pass, security or passport checks are required.
The aim is to assess how the wheelchairs can be integrated into staff's day-to-day work. The wheelchairs are merely a supplement to personal assistance and not a replacement.
Equipped with over 30 sensors, the wheelchair can scan its surroundings. It detects obstacles and can brake automatically. Passengers can request assistance via an SOS button if necessary. Self-driving wheelchairs are already in use at Munich, Amsterdam and Rome airports.
The self-driving wheelchairs are not Zurich airport's only automation project. Cleaning robots, self-driving waste bins and automated shuttle buses for staff are already in use.More More Research frontiers A new generation of robots is taking shape in Switzerland
This content was published on Sep 11, 2026 Swiss start-ups are developing cutting-edge robots that combine novel hardware with AI.Read more: A new generation of robots is taking shape in Switze
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