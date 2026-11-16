Swiss Parliament Committee Wants Cantonal Say On EU Treaties
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Kommission verlangt Volks- und Ständemehr für die EU-Verträge
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Read more: Kommission verlangt Volks- und Ständemehr für die EU-Vert
This is the view of the parliamentary chamber's Committee on Constitutional Affairs. The full house will decide on the matter during the winter session.
+ Cantonal majority: an obstacle that could scupper the Swiss-EU deal
The committee wants a mandatory referendum on the stabilisation part of the EU treaty package. It adopted this motion in a joint report by 14 votes to 11.
The committee reached its decision following a debate on four different options for the referendum question. The Senate has already decided it wants to make the bill subject to a majority of both the people and the cantons.
The committee did not comment on the question of whether the application of the safeguard clause in the event of problematic immigration should trigger a levy.
The committee considered that there were still too many unanswered questions and felt that there was insufficient information available to make a well-founded decision.
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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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