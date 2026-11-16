Deutsch de Kommission verlangt Volks- und Ständemehr für die EU-Verträge Original Read more: Kommission verlangt Volks- und Ständemehr für die EU-Vert

MENAFN - Swissinfo) A House of Representatives committee has recommended that both the Swiss public and cantons should decide on a proposed new European Union treaty. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss parliament committee wants cantonal say on EU treaties This content was published on November 16, 2026 - 13:01 1 minute Keystone-SDA

This is the view of the parliamentary chamber's Committee on Constitutional Affairs. The full house will decide on the matter during the winter session.

+ Cantonal majority: an obstacle that could scupper the Swiss-EU deal

The committee wants a mandatory referendum on the stabilisation part of the EU treaty package. It adopted this motion in a joint report by 14 votes to 11.

The committee reached its decision following a debate on four different options for the referendum question. The Senate has already decided it wants to make the bill subject to a majority of both the people and the cantons.

The committee did not comment on the question of whether the application of the safeguard clause in the event of problematic immigration should trigger a levy.

The committee considered that there were still too many unanswered questions and felt that there was insufficient information available to make a well-founded decision.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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