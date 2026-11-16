Swiss Retail Investors Risk Anthropic IPO Disappointment
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Anthropic-Börsengang: Schweizer Kleinanleger drohen leer auszugehen
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Read more: Anthropic-Börsengang: Schweizer Kleinanleger drohen leer auszu
Given the strong international demand, smaller Swiss investors are likely to receive few, if any, shares directly at the initial public offering, said analyst Marco Estermann of Lucerne's Cantonal Bank in response to a query from the AWP news agency. The allocation will be decided by Anthropic, the company behind the Claude chatbot, and the participating banks.
The major US banks Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are leading the IPO and have the greatest influence on the issue price, marketing and share allocation. UBS, which is also involved, plays a significantly smaller role, according to Estermann.More More How US heavyweights can help grow the Swiss AI sector
This content was published on Dec 10, 2024 The arrival of AI firms, OpenAI and Anthropic, raises hopes that Switzerland has the firepower to forge a prominent role in the industry.Read more: How US heavyweights can help grow the Swiss AI s
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