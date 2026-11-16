Deutsch de Anthropic-Börsengang: Schweizer Kleinanleger drohen leer auszugehen Original Read more: Anthropic-Börsengang: Schweizer Kleinanleger drohen leer auszu

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The upcoming United States flotation of the AI company Anthropic is likely to attract considerable interest from Swiss investors. But people hoping to snap up shares at the issue price may well be disappointed. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss retail investors risk Anthropic IPO disappointment This content was published on November 16, 2026 - 16:35 4 minutes Keystone-SDA

Given the strong international demand, smaller Swiss investors are likely to receive few, if any, shares directly at the initial public offering, said analyst Marco Estermann of Lucerne's Cantonal Bank in response to a query from the AWP news agency. The allocation will be decided by Anthropic, the company behind the Claude chatbot, and the participating banks.

The major US banks Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are leading the IPO and have the greatest influence on the issue price, marketing and share allocation. UBS, which is also involved, plays a significantly smaller role, according to Estermann.

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This content was published on Dec 10, 2024 The arrival of AI firms, OpenAI and Anthropic, raises hopes that Switzerland has the firepower to forge a prominent role in the industry.

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