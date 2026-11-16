Italiano it La forza dell'economia svizzera ha sorpreso gli esperti Original Read more: La forza dell'economia svizzera ha sorpreso gli es

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The performance of the Swiss economy in the third quarter, with gross domestic product (GDP) rising by 0.2% compared with the previous three months, has proved to be better than experts had predicted. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Strength of Swiss economy confounds experts This content was published on November 16, 2026 - 16:51 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

Following the strong growth in the previous quarter (+1.5%), several analysts had in fact predicted a slight contraction in GDP. In the survey conducted by the AWP agency, expectations were, on average, for stagnation.

In the second quarter, growth had been driven mainly by the chemical and pharmaceutical sector, which was characterised by particularly volatile performance.“The expected normalisation has now taken place,” explains Felicitas Kemeny, head of the economic cycle division at the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO).

Despite the slowdown, the industrial sector as a whole recorded further growth. The services sector, by contrast, remained largely stagnant.

“The Swiss economy has once again managed to perform better than expected,” comments Alexander Koch, an economist at Raiffeisen bank. For Karsten Junius of Safra Sarasin, the result confirms the strength of the economy and the continuation of the recovery phase. Santosh Brivio, an economist at Migros Bank, also describes the growth as“remarkably robust”.

The short-term outlook remains favourable. According to Kevin Gismondi, an analyst at the Zurich Cantonal Bank, the economic indicators available for the fourth quarter paint a positive picture so far. In particular, since October, SECO's weekly economic activity index has resumed growing at a stronger pace.

Other indicators are also well above their respective long-term averages.

However, there are grounds for caution. Brivio points out that GDP growth has been influenced by various one-off factors, a situation that will make it more difficult to maintain current growth rates.

As these exceptional contributions dry up, economic momentum could well slow down. The Banca Migros specialist therefore forecasts a moderate slowdown in growth in 2027.

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