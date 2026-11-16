MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo - Brazilian artist Romero Britto had his works projected onto the arch of the Gate Building at the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) in the United Arab Emirates. The Brazilian artist's contemporary pop art was displayed on The Gate Building, an iconic DIFC landmark. The installation was part of DIFC Art Nights, a cultural event in Dubai held from Nov. 12 to 15 and was the centerpiece of“The Happy Art Movement” exhibition at Roofline, an outdoor space at DIFC.

The exhibition was curated and produced by Clareira by The Coolrator, the artistic division of The Coolrator focused on highlighting visionary artists and promoting cross-cultural exhibitions. The Coolrator is a concept store founded by Brazilian entrepreneur Renata Cavalcante in Dubai to showcase the best of Brazilian and Latin American culture, design and lifestyle in the Middle East. The head of the International Office of the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce in Dubai (ABCC ), Rafael Solimeo, attended the launch of the exhibition.

According to The Coolrator, Britto was the first Brazilian artist to have an artwork projected onto the Gate Building arch. The curators say that although Britto has previously exhibited in Dubai, the occasion marks an important milestone in his career in the Middle East, as it was the first time he presented an open-air exhibition featuring exclusive works created specifically for Dubai. The new collection paid tribute to the UAE through iconic regional motifs, such as the falcon and the camel.

“Bringing Romero Britto to the DIFC arch is more than an artistic milestone; it is a powerful moment of cultural diplomacy between Brazil and the UAE,” said Renata Cavalcante.“Through Clareira, our mission is to shed light on extraordinary talent and create meaningful dialogues between Brazilian and Latin American creativity and the dynamic cultural landscape of Dubai,” she said in the release.

Read more:

Ana Ferrari debuts installation in Egypt

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

The Coolrator

The post Romero Britto's art projected in Dubai appeared first on ANBA News Agency.