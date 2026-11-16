The small September increase followed three consecutive declines. Industrial production surprised at the start of the Middle East war but has since petered out to levels last seen in 2024 (outside of a large January decline). Weakness among energy-intensive sectors continues, although September saw a small production increase.

The most notable moves in September were a sharp decline in computer and electronics production, which had been a strong performer in 2026, and an uptick in motor vehicle production. Pharma also underperformed again after a very strong second quarter. This mixed bag was also visible by country, with strong performances in Germany, Spain and Italy, but declines in the Netherlands, France and most notably Ireland.

For the months ahead, manufacturing businesses remain reasonably upbeat. But the reality is that this has also been the case for the past few months of sluggish production data. With somewhat lower energy prices since the US Midterms and continued hopes of public investment, manufacturing hopes seem grounded in realism if your glass is half-full.

But with structural problems like increased global competition, geopolitical uncertainty and only modest profits from the AI tech boom, the case for a half-empty glass is easily made. So far, signs of a true rebound are not really there, and we expect only modest gains in the months ahead.