Our recent survey paints a positive picture of Polish households' finances. A large share have savings, many are open to investing in capital markets for the first time, and welcome regulatory and tax incentives.

Against this backdrop, the new Personal Investment Account scheme (OKI), due to come into force in 2027, could find fertile ground. It addresses the knowledge gap, encourages regular saving and investing, and offers tax relief. The scheme could help Poles shift from conservative savers towards more informed investors.

An IPSOS survey commissioned by ING Bank Śląski on Poles' attitudes towards saving and investing (a sample of 1,001 respondents), compared with selected European countries (including Germany, Spain, the Netherlands and Romania), found that Poles:

View their financial situation more optimistically, although they are not among the wealthiest in Europe. Are more likely to report having savings, although these are relatively lower than in other countries. Prefer liquidity (cash and bank deposits) to the potential returns offered by other financial instruments, indicating greater risk aversion. These conservative attitudes are borne out by 'hard' National Bank of Poland data on Polish households' financial assets. Are also more likely than other Europeans to describe investing in financial instruments as being as risky as gambling in a casino. Prefer to invest in their own country. Are more likely to regard property and gold as good investment alternatives. Often associate saving with concerns about retirement. Like other Europeans, they say they lack knowledge about investing and view schemes supporting saving and investment through government regulation and tax incentives more favourably.

This could provide a promising environment for the Open Investment Account scheme (OKI) in 2027. By combining tax incentives with measures to improve financial knowledge and encourage regular investing, the scheme could help shift Polish households away from a traditionally conservative approach towards more active and informed investment.

About the survey : The survey of individuals' saving and investment preferences covered 11 European countries (Belgium, France, Spain, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland, Romania, Switzerland, Türkiye, the United Kingdom and Italy) and Australia. Samples comprised around 1,000 people in each country and were representative in terms of sex, age, marital status, education, labour market activity, household size and monthly income.

Key findings from comparing Poland with other European countries

In this article, we compare the survey results for Poland with the average for European countries (Europe), as well as the results for the Netherlands and Germany (countries wealthier than Poland), Spain (a country similar to Poland in terms of population and GDP per capita) and Romania (a country with lower GDP per capita than Poland).

75% of Polish respondents believe they are living comfortably or doing quite well, compared with a European average of 55% and just under 50% in Romania. Poles assess their financial situation optimistically, although in 2025 their stock of net financial assets (assets minus liabilities) relative to GDP (78% of GDP) was less than half the EU27 average (165% of GDP). Compared with 2017, net assets increased by around 13% of GDP, but this was driven by a decline in liabilities (deleveraging), while the stock of financial assets remained stable (at around 100% of GDP). According to Eurostat data on the composition of gross financial assets, around half of Poles' assets (49%, compared with 30% in the EU27) consisted of cash and bank deposits (current and term deposits) in 2025. The share of cash increased markedly after the pandemic (from 9% of financial assets in 2017 to 11% in 2025) and was the highest among the countries under review. Compared with wealthier European countries, Poland stood out for the significant share of loans (5% of the total), most of which comprised retail Treasury savings bonds. In EU statistics, these instruments are treated as loans to the public sector rather than debt securities because of their limited transferability (only bonds listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange are included in the latter category). Compared with the EU27, Poland has a lower share of shares and other equity in total financial assets (19% versus 27%), as well as investment fund shares or units (6% versus 11%), and particularly a lower share of assets in insurance and pension schemes (14% versus 26%).

Poles feel better off, despite lagging European wealth levelsComposition of (gross) financial assets in 2017 and 2025, % Source: Eurostat

"> Poles are more likely to report having savings, although these are relatively lower than in other countries Source: IPSOS survey

As many as 77% of Poles say that their household has savings, a figure second only to the Netherlands (88%) and above the European average (74%). However, Poles' savings are not substantial. 54% of respondents report savings equivalent to no more than six months' net income, while wealthier Europeans have substantially larger savings, exceeding six months' net income.

">Poles are more likely than other Europeans to cite higher living costs as a reason for having no savings Source: IPSOS survey

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Among respondents who report having no savings, around 60% across all countries say that they do not earn enough. Among other factors, a relatively high proportion in Poland (16%) cite higher living costs (compared with a European average of 14%). Compared with other countries, relatively many Poles tend to agree that their household has too little savings to invest.

Around 40% of Poles say they prefer to keep their savings liquid so that they can spend them easily if needed. This attitude does not differ substantially from the European average; the proportions in Germany and the Netherlands are actually significantly higher. Almost 70% say they do not invest in capital market instruments such as shares, bonds, investment funds or ETFs. This proportion is slightly higher than the European average, but lower than in the Netherlands. Among those who said they did not currently invest, however, Poland has the highest proportion of respondents open to taking this step in future (29%) (I have not invested, but I may do so one day), compared with 24% in Europe. This indicates Poles' openness to new forms of investing.

More than half of Poles (55%) regard gold and property as the most profitable investments, compared with a European average of 46%. (These categories are not classified as financial assets in Eurostat statistics). Around half of Poles consider cryptocurrencies among the riskiest investments, as in other European countries, but a relatively high proportion of Polish respondents also cite capital market instruments, particularly shares and funds.

Poles favour liquidity over higher returns, indicating greater risk aversion Source: IPSOS survey">Poles' views on long-term returns reflect investment cautionWhich saving/investment solutions do you think offer the best returns over 10 years? Source: IPSOS survey

"> Which saving/investment solutions do you think are the riskiest? Source: IPSOS survey

"> Poles are more likely to equate investing with gambling Source: IPSOS survey

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They do not want to risk their savings or make the achievement of specific goals dependent on investment performance. They believe that, for saving to be worthwhile, they should set aside a larger share of their monthly income, at least 5% or more. Compared with other Europeans, relatively few consider saving just a few per cent of their monthly income (less than 5%) worthwhile. Furthermore, Poles' responses about their preference for a safe investment with a small return or a riskier one with a potentially higher return are similar to those in other countries. However, as many as half of Poles (compared with 42% of Europeans) see investing as akin to gambling in a casino. Poles are also more sceptical about investing abroad, preferring domestic investments.

Around 40% of Poles see an employer-provided scheme as an incentive to invest. Poles are more likely than residents of other countries to be open or neutral towards advisory services for comparing investment products and are also more willing to use AI. However, the proportion choosing AI is significantly lower than the proportion choosing an adviser.

Two-thirds of Poles are motivated to secure their financial future Source: IPSOS survey">Poles and other Europeans recognise their lack of knowledge about investing Source: IPSOS survey

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Like other Europeans, Poles say they lack knowledge about investing Around one-third of Polish respondents agree that the costs of investing are too high and that managing an investment account is too complicated, while almost 40% complain that taxes make investing unattractive.

Poles recognise inflation risks and the impact of tax Source: IPSOS survey"> Poles are receptive to incentives to save and invest Source: IPSOS survey

A positive attitude towards schemes offering tax incentives bodes well for the introduction of the Personal Investment Account scheme from 2027. Simplifying investment products would also encourage greater investment.

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