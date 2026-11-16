MENAFN - KNN India)The Commerce and Textiles Ministries are seeking a longer extension of the RoDTEP and RoSCTL export incentive schemes beyond December 31, citing their contribution to exports and coverage across sectors, according to official sources.

The ministries are making presentations to the Department of Revenue to demonstrate the impact of the Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) and the Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies (RoSCTL), and build a case for extending them for a longer period rather than just a few months, The New Indian Express reported.

With Budget consultations involving the Finance Ministry, industry stakeholders and other departments set to begin in the third week of November, the Commerce Ministry is also seeking more export-oriented measures in the upcoming Budget.

Its proposals focus on boosting domestic manufacturing, building resilient supply chains and reducing import dependence. These include additional budgetary support for RoDTEP, wider customs duty exemptions and measures to address inverted duty structures across products.

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said the ministry was engaging with the Department of Revenue to present its views on these proposals, adding that discussions were still underway.

(KNN Bureau)