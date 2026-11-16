MENAFN - KNN India)Six villages in Jewar have been connected to the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority's (YEIDA) 33/11kV substation in Sector 28 through a dedicated 11kV feeder to prevent overloading at the Jewar substation and improve electricity supply.

Dedicated Feeder To Improve Power Supply

The new arrangement is expected to ensure 18 to 22 hours of daily power supply and reduce frequent outages and tripping, benefiting thousands of consumers in the region, reported Times Of India.

The villages covered are Nagla Kanchan, Nagla Chandan, Dayanatpur, Rampur Bangar, Begmabad and Sivara. Earlier, they received electricity from the Usrah substation in Aligarh district, resulting in irregular supply and frequent disruptions.

Amit Kumar Chaudhary, Executive Engineer, Noida Power Department, 33kV Line, PVVNL, said the villages had been connected through a dedicated feeder originating from YEIDA's Sector 28 substation to prevent overloading in the Jewar area.

MLA Highlights Power Infrastructure Improvements

Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh said the state's power infrastructure had undergone significant improvement since 2017, when frequent power cuts and irregular supply were major concerns across Uttar Pradesh.

He said improving basic amenities, including roads, electricity, water, education and healthcare, remained a priority in the Jewar constituency, with efforts focused on ensuring that development benefits reached all villages.

Villagers welcomed the new connection, expressing hope that it would bring relief from prolonged power cuts and frequent supply disruptions.

(KNN Bureau)