MENAFN - KNN India)The Centre's 14 Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes have attracted investments of Rs 2.40 lakh crore and generated production worth Rs 22.66 lakh crore as of March 2026, but employment generation and domestic value addition remain uneven, according to a NITI Aayog report prepared with IIM Ahmedabad.

The report, titled 'Impact Assessment of PLI Schemes', said investment achievement stood at 76 per cent of the full-tenure target and production at 64 per cent. However, the schemes generated 8.49 lakh jobs, only 28 per cent of the targeted 30.19 lakh.

With 42 per cent of the aggregate implementation period remaining, the report noted that it was premature to assess some sectors solely against their final targets.

Solar Manufacturing Records Strong Growth

PLI-supported projects have added around 24 GW to India's solar module manufacturing capacity, which has expanded nearly 15-fold from 8 GW to 116 GW. They account for around 20.7 per cent of current capacity.

The Rs 24,000-crore solar PV scheme attracted cumulative investment of Rs 64,873 crore by March 2026. Imports declined from USD 4.35 billion in 2023-24 to USD 2.15 billion in 2024-25, while exports rose from USD 83 million in 2021-22 to USD 1.97 billion in 2023-24 before easing to USD 1.12 billion in 2024-25.

The report said incentives linked to domestic value addition had encouraged local sourcing but flagged falling global module prices, excess capacity, aggressive Chinese pricing and critical material supply constraints. Employment and production outcomes are still evolving as facilities scale up.

ACC Battery Scheme Falls Behind Targets

The Rs 18,100-crore Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) battery scheme has developed only 1.4 GWh of capacity against its 50 GWh target as of March 2026, with commercial production yet to begin. Investment stood at Rs 4,570 crore and employment at 1,245, while no incentives had been disbursed.

The report cited dependence on foreign technology and imported machinery, inadequate domestic supplies of critical materials such as lithium and cobalt, project delays and slower-than-expected electric vehicle demand.

Beneficiaries must achieve 25 per cent domestic value addition by the end of the second year and 60 per cent by the fifth year, targets the report said would be difficult given current manufacturing capabilities. One beneficiary was also disqualified for suppressing material facts.

However, the report retained a positive longer-term outlook, noting that advanced battery investments require time to translate into commercial production.

NITI Aayog Calls for Demand-Side Support

The assessment said PLI schemes had helped expand mobile manufacturing, strengthen pharmaceuticals, deepen component localisation in white goods and develop food-processing value chains. Solar PV and ACC batteries have also emerged as strategic priorities for energy security and the clean-energy transition.

It recommended complementing production incentives with demand-side measures to encourage downstream companies and consumers to buy from PLI-supported manufacturers. It also called for standardised data collection across ministries and sector-specific interventions rather than uniform benchmarks.

The report said the next phase should focus on moving manufacturers beyond assembly towards higher domestic value addition, advanced technologies and globally competitive production.

(KNN Bureau)

