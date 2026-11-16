MENAFN - KNN India)India and the US have agreed that Indian goods will receive preferential market access in the American market, with lower duties than those imposed on competing countries, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Sunday.

The understanding was reached when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump announced a broad framework for the bilateral trade agreement (BTA) a few months ago, the minister added.

“This was already agreed between the leaders... and it has been acknowledged that India will get preferential trade access in the US with lower duties than our competitor countries,” Goyal told reporters, PTI reported.

The minister was responding to a question on US assurances of preferential market access for Indian goods. He was in Egypt on a two-day visit to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral trade and investment.

First Phase of Trade Deal Under Negotiation

India and the US finalised the framework for the first phase of the BTA in February. Although the agreement was expected to be signed earlier, changes in the US tariff framework have led to further negotiations.

According to an official, the US had assured India of a comparative tariff advantage over competing countries under the proposed agreement. Both sides are working to conclude the first tranche by the end of the current financial year.

“We will have to see how the tariff framework unfolds. We are working towards closing the first tranche by the end of this financial year. Talks are going for the first tranche and the broader BTA,” the official said last week, as quoted by PTI.

The extent of the tariff advantage for Indian goods will depend on the final framework agreed by the two countries.

Following the US Supreme Court's decision to strike down President Trump's reciprocal tariffs, which had formed the basis of the negotiations, Washington is working on an alternative tariff framework using provisions of the Trade Act.

(KNN Bureau)

