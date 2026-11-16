MENAFN - KNN India)The Drone Federation India (DFI) has released a whitepaper outlining 22 policy recommendations to strengthen domestic drone component manufacturing, reduce import dependence and build a resilient supply chain.

Titled 'Making the Swadeshi Switch', the whitepaper was released on November 12 at the Bharat Drone Stack Conference 2026 in Bengaluru, which brought together over 80 Indian drone component exhibitors and around 3,000 delegates, including defence officials, researchers and industry representatives.

The recommendations include Indian-content requirements for defence and civilian drones, targeted incentives for domestic component manufacturers, and stronger testing and certification infrastructure, the Economic Times reported.

DFI plans to submit them to relevant ministries and review implementation at the next conference in 2027.

The discussions highlighted the need to move beyond domestic drone assembly towards indigenous capabilities in critical components and technologies.

Import Dependence and Market Potential

DFI President Smit Shah noted that while India had made progress in domestic manufacturing, he stressed that continued dependence on foreign suppliers for flight-critical components could disrupt production and affect operational readiness.

“India has done the first half of the job. More than 160 drone models now hold type certificates, and more than 200 manufacturers are building defence drones of various categories. But a drone is only as Indian as the parts inside it, and any single source for a flight-critical part is a risk, because supply can be cut overnight,” Shah said.

India's drone industry is expanding across defence, agriculture, logistics, infrastructure monitoring and surveillance. However, manufacturers remain dependent on imports for critical components such as rare-earth magnets, battery cells, semiconductor chips and specialised electronic systems. China's export restrictions on drone technologies and critical materials have further exposed supply-chain vulnerabilities.

DFI estimates that India's drone industry could grow from Rs 5,720 crore in 2025-26 to around Rs 97,300 crore by 2030-31, while the domestic component market could reach USD 3.08 billion.

(KNN Bureau)

