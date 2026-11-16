MENAFN - KNN India)India and Egypt have agreed to establish a Joint Working Group to examine the terms of reference for a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) or Free Trade Agreement (FTA), following the 7th India–Egypt Joint Trade Committee (JTC) meeting held in Egypt's New Administrative Capital.

The meeting was co-chaired by Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Egypt's Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade, Mohamed Farid Saleh. It was the first ministerial-level meeting of the bilateral committee.

Both countries have set a bilateral trade target of USD 12 billion. Trade between the two countries increased 35 percent to USD 6.5 billion in FY 2025-26. During April–September 2026, bilateral trade rose 65 percent to USD 5.04 billion from USD 3.08 billion in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The JTC discussions covered market access, non-tariff barriers, customs procedures, standards and conformity assessment, product registrations and trade-related regulatory issues. Both sides also discussed diversifying trade and increasing value-added exports.

Priority areas for trade and investment cooperation included pharmaceuticals and medical devices, engineering and electrical equipment, fertilisers, textiles, renewable energy and emerging technologies. The two sides also discussed Indian investments in Egyptian industrial zones and Egyptian investments in India's manufacturing and services sectors.

India and Egypt expressed interest in strengthening the framework agreement between Invest India and Egypt's General Authority for Investment and Free Zones. A proposed digital platform to share investment information and facilitate business linkages was also discussed.

The next JTC meeting will be held in New Delhi in 2028, or earlier at a mutually convenient date, the India–Egypt Business Forum brought together more than 300 companies from both countries to discuss trade, investment and manufacturing partnerships.

The forum covered cooperation in engineering, chemicals, fertilisers, pharmaceuticals, textiles, food processing, automotive components, renewable energy, logistics and digital services.

Addressing the forum, Goyal proposed a four-point agenda ahead of the 80th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Egypt in 2027. It included resolving identified trade barriers within a fixed timeline, encouraging Egyptian investment in Indian states and industrial clusters, involving suppliers of large companies to create opportunities for smaller businesses, and holding annual reviews to assess progress.

The forum also included discussions on investment opportunities in Egypt, the operations of Indian companies in the country and cooperation in digital technology. Representatives from both countries discussed opportunities in enterprise technology, digital solutions and industry partnerships.

Earlier, the 6th India–Egypt Joint Business Council meeting was held at the New Administrative Capital. Discussions covered chemicals and petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals and healthcare, food processing, renewable energy and green hydrogen, infrastructure, ports and logistics, information technology, textiles and automotive manufacturing.

The council also discussed sectoral working groups, customs and trade facilitation, business visas and reciprocal trade missions for 2026-27 trade between the two countries exceeds USD 6.5 billion, while Indian investments in Egypt exceed USD 5.5 billion.

During the visit, Goyal also held bilateral meetings with Saleh and Egypt's Minister of Industry, Khaled Hashem. Discussions with Saleh covered trade expansion, market access, investment opportunities, pharmaceuticals, fertilisers and visa-related issues faced by Indian businesses in Egypt.

In his meeting with Hashem, Goyal discussed industrial cooperation, manufacturing partnerships, technology, MSME development, industrial automation and advanced manufacturing.

(KNN Bureau)

