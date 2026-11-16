NICDC Showcases Three Industrial Nodes In Andhra Pradesh At CII Partnership Summit
NICDC CEO and Managing Director Rajat Kumar Saini briefed Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on the progress of the projects at Krishnapatnam, Orvakal and Kopparthy.
The three industrial nodes cover a combined area of 7,223 acres and have an estimated investment potential of Rs 31,360 crore and employment potential of 2 lakh, according to the information presented at the NICDC pavilion.
The pavilion displayed details of the three projects and other initiatives, including the Bharat Audyogik Vikas Yojana (BHAVYA), Industrial Corridor Land Platform (ICLP) and Koyla Shakti Smart Coal Analytics Dashboard. It also featured a 360-degree virtual reality tour of NICDC's industrial corridor projects.
During the Japan Country Session, Japan's Ambassador to India Keiichi Ono said 31 Japanese companies across three cities in Andhra Pradesh had generated more than 8,000 local jobs. He identified steel, pharmaceuticals, clean energy and semiconductors as areas for cooperation.
Andhra Pradesh Industries and Commerce Minister T. G. Bharath spoke about the state's industrial infrastructure, ports and sectoral opportunities. Saini outlined areas for cooperation, including industrial corridor development, supply chains, advanced technologies, sustainable industrial development, MSME partnerships and skill development.
JETRO Chennai Director General Kiyotaka Doho said more than 80 percent of surveyed Japanese companies planned to expand their operations in India.
The summit was organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in association with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, and hosted by the Government of Andhra Pradesh. Discussions covered international trade, global value chains, advanced manufacturing, critical minerals, artificial intelligence, green energy and future mobility.
NICDC is a government company under DPIIT, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, mandated to develop Greenfield Industrial Smart Cities across India.
(KNN Bureau)
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