MENAFN - KNN India)India will host the 62nd Session and Ministerial Meeting of the International Coconut Community (ICC) in Kochi, Kerala, from November 17 to 20, 2026.

The meeting is being jointly organised by the Coconut Development Board (CDB), under the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, and the ICC, headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The four-day meeting will bring together ministers and senior government representatives from ICC member countries, along with representatives of international organisations, scientists, researchers and industry stakeholders.

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Ram Nath Thakur is scheduled to inaugurate the session on November 17. Agriculture Secretary Atish Chandra will deliver the presidential address.

Special remarks will be delivered by Marshall Islands Minister of Natural Resources and Commerce Anthony Muller, Kiribati Associate Minister of Tourism, Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives Tangriki Reete, and Samoa Associate Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries Misa Tony Aiolupo.

During the inaugural ceremony, ICC Plaques of Appreciation will be presented in three categories: Best National Coconut Farmer, Outstanding Coconut Scientist/Researcher and Best National Coconut Entrepreneur.

Established in 1969 under the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UN-ESCAP), the ICC is an intergovernmental organisation of coconut-producing countries. It provides a platform for member countries to discuss issues affecting the coconut sector and cooperation in the industry.

The meeting will focus on issues concerning the global coconut industry, including the exchange of experiences and best practices among member countries and cooperation on sectoral challenges and opportunities.

(KNN Bureau)

