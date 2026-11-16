MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) GXO Logistics has signed an agreement with AI-powered robotics company Apptronik to expand development of Apptronik technology for deployment at scale through a Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) model.

Patrick Kelleher, GXO CEO, says:“Humanoid robots are the latest evolution of intelligent automation, and their increasing dexterity will make them one of the most transformative applications of physical AI in logistics.

“GXO has deep experience turning advanced automation into operational value at scale. Our expanded work with Apptronik builds on that expertise as we identify and scale the applications where humanoids can deliver the greatest impact for our customers and team members.”

Jeff Cardenas, CEO and co-founder of Apptronik, says:“We started working with GXO in 2024, and through our partnership we're defining what it takes to put humanoid robots to work in logistics – measured against real operational KPIs in live facilities, and delivering real value.

“GXO has the network and the operating discipline to take this technology to real scale, across one of the largest logistics footprints in the world.

“Our expanded partnership with GXO shows what's possible when you pair a leading logistics provider with robots designed from the start for thoughtful collaboration with people.”

Under the agreement, GXO and Apptronik will expand joint trials of Apollo in live operations across a range of warehouse workflows, including goods-to-person and person-to-goods picking, case and tote movement, packing and sortation.

Beginning in 2027, the trials will validate the safety, security and technical requirements for scaled deployment – with each use case assessed and sequenced against jointly agreed productivity, safety and operational KPIs – and demonstrate how humanoids can work alongside existing automation and GXO team members.

Subject to the success of the deployments and the ability to meet agreed performance, safety and operational KPIs, the companies intend to progress toward global rollout of up to 1,000 Apollo humanoid robots over the next four years, with initial deployment in North America in late 2027.

The commercial framework is expected to follow a RaaS structure, allowing GXO to scale humanoid deployment through a flexible, service-based offering.

Building on shared progress

GXO and Apptronik's partnership began in 2024 with a proof-of-concept program to develop practical applications for the Apollo humanoid in a warehouse environment. Earlier this year, Apollo wrapped a successful pilot deployment with GXO in the US focused on autonomous picking for small consumer goods.

Additionally, Apptronik and GXO have conducted data collection and live autonomous evaluations on more than 50 different logistics tasks in Apptronik's Robot Park humanoid robot training facility.

Apollo is designed to perform repetitive, physically demanding tasks in warehouse environments. The technology is expected to help address labor availability, improve throughput and uptime, and enable employees to focus on higher-value activities.

GXO has a long track record of testing and scaling advanced automation, robotics and AI across its global network. The expanded relationship with Apptronik paves the way for humans and humanoids to work together at scale.