MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Richtech Robotics, a Nevada-based provider of AI-driven service robots, announced its participation in ISSA Show North America 2026, taking place November 17-19, 2026, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas.

At the event, Richtech Robotics will introduce its Intelligent Cleaning System, designed to connect autonomous cleaning robots, camera-based monitoring, and centralized operational data to enable more intelligent, efficient, and responsive hygiene and environmental monitoring.

Richtech Robotics will exhibit at Booth #241 in the Robotics Experience Pavilion, where attendees can experience live demonstrations of the new system.

Wayne Huang, CEO of Richtech Robotics, says:“Facilities management is evolving beyond individual robotic solutions toward fully integrated systems that can coordinate tasks and respond dynamically to operational needs.

“Our new Intelligent Cleaning System is designed to bring that vision to life by connecting autonomous robots with real-time facility intelligence. Our work to enable DUST-E robots to identify and respond to cleaning needs marks the beginning of what we aim to achieve with this technology.

“As we develop these capabilities, our focus is on helping organizations connect robotic solutions across multiple operational tasks.”

Richtech Robotics' new cleaning system can integrate existing indoor CCTV cameras with Dust-E autonomous cleaning robots to identify areas requiring cleaning and automatically initiate targeted cleaning tasks.

A centralized dashboard provides robot locations, cleaning records, equipment status, and alerts for maintenance and consumable replacement. The system is part of the company's shared robotics ecosystem, which supports the integration of cleaning and other robotic solutions.

At its ISSA booth, Richtech Robotics will showcase Titan 440, DEX, Matradee Plus, Dust-E S, and Dust-E MX. The Company will also debut a video themed“One Ecosystem, Every Task in Sync,” illustrating how its robots connect within the ecosystem.

As part of the event, Christian Barnes, Executive Sales Director at Richtech Robotics, will present a session titled“Beyond the Robot: Building a Complete Robotics Floor Care Program.”

The presentation will take place on November 16 at 11 am PST and explore how autonomous floor-care solutions can help organizations optimize labor allocation, improve operational consistency, and establish measurable proof of work.

ISSA Show North America is a leading event for the cleaning and facility solutions industry, bringing together manufacturers, distributors, facility management professionals, and industry leaders to explore emerging technologies and innovations shaping the future of commercial cleaning.