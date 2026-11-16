MENAFN - USA Art News) Thehas announced an additionalin funding to continue its“Access for All” initiative. This program has previously enabledacross the US to offer free admission and community-focused programming. The new funding will extend the program into, supportingof the original institutions.

This latest round of funding introduces a new requirement: participating institutions must secure matching funds from national foundations, local government, or philanthropists. In 2027, they will receive 75 percent of their initial one-year allocation, with the expectation to raise the remaining 25 percent. For 2028 and 2029, Art Bridges's contribution will decrease to 50 percent and 25 percent, respectively.

Anne Kraybill, CEO of Art Bridges, explained the strategy behind this approach. She told ARTnews that the second tranche of funding aims to provide organizations with an“off-ramp, so that they could sustain this beyond Art Bridges's support.” Kraybill added,“Anytime you take something away, it can be hard for the community to understand why. Our initial three-year investment was the proof of concept that a lot of these organizations needed for their local philanthropists to come along.”

Launched in 2024 with $40 million, the Access for All initiative sought to ensure art is“as accessible to anyone,” Kraybill stated. Most of the selected museums, which span 36 states and Puerto Rico, charged admission at the time, with 80 percent having annual budgets under $10 million. The program's impetus came from a desire to help museums recover from post-pandemic attendance declines and from founder Alice Walton's vision, inspired by her endowment that made Crystal Bridges admission-free after its 2011 opening.

“Financial barriers are one of the many barriers which prevent people from coming to institutions, so it was really taking that impetus for Crystal Bridges and spreading it to institutions across the country,” Kraybill commented.“We were not prescriptive about how institutions deployed these funds, only that there had to be ways in which they were reducing these financial barriers.”

Maria C. Gaztambide, executive director of the Museo de Arte de Puerto Rico, described the funding as“transformational” for her institution, enabling it“to reach underserved communities on a much greater scale and welcome thousands of visitors through free admission and programming.” She highlighted its importance“At a time when museums in Puerto Rico continue to navigate significant economic and operating pressures, this support has helped us strengthen community relationships and demonstrate the value of sustained investment in cultural access.”

Over the three years since its inception, Art Bridges has gathered data through interim reports from the 64 museums. The findings indicate that combining accessible days with programming creates a“sweet spot” for attracting diverse and local audiences. Kraybill noted these local audiences were“critical because they had huge drops in their tourism.” For example, the Portland Art Museum in Oregon reported reaching over 136,000 people with its funds.

Michael J. Anderson, director of the Portland Art Museum, said,“The program has reinforced that meaningful access is about more than opening the doors for free It is about creating a joyful, comfortable, and welcoming environment so that more people can see the museum as a place for them.” Andrew Westover, deputy director of learning and civic engagement at the High Museum of Art, added,“Access for All has helped the High Museum of Art think more expansively about what access really means. Cost is one consideration, but visitors also encounter informational, logistical, physical, and attitudinal barriers.”

Data also revealed that 44 percent of Access for All museums saw their visitorship rebound to pre-Covid levels, compared to 22 percent of all museums within Art Bridges's partner network. The initiatives also successfully converted local residents into repeat visitors. Kraybill stated,“We had that theory of change that if you reduce barriers, meet people where they are, and program with community, it's going to result in increased visitation, but the data had to bear that out,” which ultimately led to the decision to reinvest.

By the conclusion of the initiative, Art Bridges will have amassed six years' worth of data to share with the field. Kraybill expressed hope that this data“will have impact beyond that,” acknowledging that“Change takes time.”

We previously reported:

The National Gallery of Art is expanding its“Across the Nation” lending program to eight new states, backed by a $116 million gift.

Source: ARTnews