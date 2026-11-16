MENAFN - USA Art News) Thehas opened applications for its Master of Fine Arts (MFA) in Studio Art and Design and Master of Arts (MA) in Art History or Curatorial Studies programs, with a deadline of, for Fall 2027 admission.

The MFA in Studio Art and Design is a rigorous 60-credit program offering creative freedom and resources for developing artistic practice. Students can pursue interdisciplinary approaches or specialize in media such as ceramics, drawing, glass, painting, photography, printmaking, sculpture, design, new media, and installation. Located in Louisville's Portland arts district, the program operates from a dedicated, newly renovated warehouse. This facility includes individual graduate studios, state-of-the-art production spaces, laboratories, a seminar room, and an exhibition gallery.

The Hite Institute of Art + Design also offers a 31-credit-hour MA in Art History or Curatorial Studies. This program combines critical theory, art historical research, contemporary art, and hands-on exhibition experience. It aims to prepare students for careers in museums, galleries, curatorial practice, arts administration, and art writing, in addition to further academic pursuits. Founded in 1946, the endowed Hite Institute fosters creative experimentation and critical inquiry.

Both graduate programs maintain small, selective cohorts, facilitating close faculty mentorship and individualized attention. Students gain access to the Hite Institute's extensive resources, including six galleries, advanced glass and additive manufacturing facilities, museum partnerships, an active alumni network, and lectures by internationally recognized artists and professionals. In addition to guaranteed scholarships, graduate students may qualify for teaching assistantships, internships, and other awards providing professional experience and development support.

We previously reported:

The School of the Art Institute of Chicago has set December 1 for its reduced application fee deadline and January 10, 2027, for final graduate applications.

Source: Hyperallergic