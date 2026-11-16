Mindy Solomon Gallery Challenges Basketry Traditions In New Exhibition
According to a statement, the vibrant survey“breaks craft tradition,” presenting the practice as a fine art form. It questions“what happens when basketry is understood not as a fixed category of craft, but as an open-ended artistic language?”
The participating artists in“Interwoven” utilize a wide array of materials, from ceramic and steel to cotton and paper. Highlights include Salvador Dominguez's vibrant pipe cleaner vessels, Eric Gushee's intricately interlaced wire sculptures, and Miguel Arzabe's woven, deconstructed paintings. Other artists, such as Dienke Dekker and José Santiago Pérez, work with unconventional materials like paper and emergency blankets. The exhibition also features pieces by Xanthe Somers and Sonia Barrett among nearly two dozen artists.
“Interwoven” opens on November 29 and will remain on view through January 9 in Miami.
Source: This Is Colossal
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