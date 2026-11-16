MENAFN - USA Art News) The, which opened two months ago in Los Angeles, has yet to launch the extensive education program promised during its development.

Journalist Carolina A. Miranda of the LA Material investigated the status of the program, which was a core component of the museum's proposal for its site in Exposition Park. Co-founder George Lucas and his wife, Melody Hobson, emphasized education as fundamental to the $1 billion institution. Former president Don Bacigalupi previously stated that learning“will be core to everything we do.”

However, the museum reportedly laid off most of its education and programming staff last year, and these teams have not been replaced. Miranda also noted that ten classrooms in the building's southern wing remain closed. Representatives from the Lucas Museum told Miranda that the“education program is currently in development,” with a planned rollout in 2027. The studio and classroom spaces are expected to be“activated” once the program officially launches.

The LA Times conducted a similar investigation, detailing the specific commitments made by the museum to secure city approval for its construction. A Letter of Determination issued by the Los Angeles Planning Commission in May 2017 mandated the establishment of a“Local Access and Education Program (LEAP) to inspire and educate neighborhood students and residents generally located within a three-mile radius of the Museum.” The letter also required a program for artists living or working within this radius to engage with the museum through instruction, public demonstrations, or mentorship. Education was deemed an“overriding consideration” in the city's approval, despite the project's identified“significant adverse impacts on the environment that cannot be reduced to less than significant levels through implementation of feasible mitigation measures.”

Source: Artforum