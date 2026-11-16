White House Considers Executive Order To Revoke Nonprofits' Tax-Exempt Status
According to the report, officials are reviewing Section 501(p)(2)(C) of the United States Internal Revenue Code. This section grants the president authority to label nonprofits that are allegedly“supporting or engaging in terrorist activity.” Organizations designated under this provision would face an immediate suspension of their tax-exempt status, which could severely impact their operations.
The White House has not yet officially confirmed or announced the measure. A spokesperson told Hyperallergic that“any policy announcements will come directly from the President,” adding that“discussions about potential decisions or their impacts are otherwise baseless speculation.”
Source: Hyperallergic
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