MENAFN - USA Art News) The White House is reportedly considering an executive order that could strip tax-exempt status from nonprofit organizations deemed to have alleged“terrorist ties.” This development, reported earlier this month by the Wall Street Journal, has prompted many arts and culture groups to anticipate potential politically motivated attacks from the Trump administration.

According to the report, officials are reviewing Section 501(p)(2)(C) of the United States Internal Revenue Code. This section grants the president authority to label nonprofits that are allegedly“supporting or engaging in terrorist activity.” Organizations designated under this provision would face an immediate suspension of their tax-exempt status, which could severely impact their operations.

The White House has not yet officially confirmed or announced the measure. A spokesperson told Hyperallergic that“any policy announcements will come directly from the President,” adding that“discussions about potential decisions or their impacts are otherwise baseless speculation.”

Source: Hyperallergic