Photographer Roeselien Raimond Documents Serene Winter Foxes
Raimond describes her images as part of“a personal project about the unexpected connection between nature, photography and inner peace.” The concept originated during a snowstorm encounter with a vixen, where the artist found herself feeling“completely at ease despite the freezing conditions.”
This meeting inspired Raimond to explore the Zen paradox of desire, which suggests that actively seeking something can make it harder to find. Through her work, she emphasizes nature's ability to teach quietude and mindfulness, drawing parallels to how foxes naturally rest and absorb sunlight to recharge. More of Raimond's work is available on Instagram.
Source: This Is Colossal
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