MENAFN - USA Art News) A new exhibition at the Whitney Museum of American Art,“artport: A History of Internet Art,” dedicates an entire floor to digital art, a rare occurrence for a New York institution. The show, which opened on, highlights the work of, adjunct curator of media art, who launched the online gallery artport in

Since its inception, artport has commissioned numerous works by artists such as JODI and Mimi Ọnụọha over the past 25 years. The platform was officially integrated into the Whitney's permanent collection in 2015 and continues to commission new art. The most recent commission featured artist Jazsalyn, who earlier this year presented“Black Metatheories” as an alternative to AI, inviting users to respond to prompts like:“Consider blackness. How does life persist within the spectrum of impossible possibility?” While artport's offerings are accessible on the Whitney's website, the current exhibition marks a significant shift by bringing more than 25 associated works into the museum's physical galleries.

Paul, who authored a seminal book on digital art in 2003 and is currently writing a follow-up, discussed the exhibition's ambition. Paul explained that while artport became part of the Whitney's collection in 2015, its fundamental approach to commissioning works under non-exclusive licenses has not significantly changed.“By making it officially its own little umbrella collection within the permanent collection, all of the artists gained lifetime membership status, and are now treated the same way as collection artists, that wasn't the case before,” Paul said. This integration also improved the visibility of digital works within the museum's collection database, addressing issues where only physical pieces by artists like Auriea Harvey (commissioned by artport in 2023 ) would appear in searches.

All commissions for artport's projects, including the“On the Hour” series that features hourly interventions on the Whitney's website, are initiated by the Whitney Museum with Paul inviting artists to submit proposals for new, not existing, work. Paul noted that an earlier series,“Sunrise Sunset,” which ran from 2009 to 2023 and marked New York sunrise and sunset times on whitney, evolved into the hourly format to address concerns about its geographical limitation. Paul's commissioning criteria for“On the Hour” often prioritize artists capable of working with serial vignettes and aim to provide opportunities for younger, experimental artists.

The curator emphasized artport's original goal of showcasing the breadth of online artistic practice, acknowledging a history of net art that predated its 2001 launch. Paul cited artists like Mark Napier, Tina La Porta, Martin Wattenberg, Marek Walczak, and Amy Alexander as early figures who shaped the field. Despite initial discussions in the 1990s about net art belonging exclusively online, Paul has consistently challenged this view.“You're definitely changing the context [by showing it in a museum], but it's important to see this art in the context of other art forms, and that was very important to me,” she stated.

For the exhibition, Paul addressed the challenge of maintaining the“net-ness” of the works within a gallery setting. The design utilizes an open floor plan and a“landscape of browser windows” with floating walls and visible cabling to evoke the online experience. Some works are translated into interactive installations, such as Andy Deck's Screening Circle ( 2006 ), which online users collaboratively create. In the gallery, it is projected onto a platform with four tablets for simultaneous input. The exhibition also includes works with physical components, like paintings by Michael Mandiberg from his four-year performance Life Study ( 2018 ).

Source: ARTnews