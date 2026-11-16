Tate Modern Explores Julio Le Parc's Immersive“Game Rooms”
Le Parc created the initial“Game Rooms” in Paris during the 1960s, a period preceding the social unrest of 1968. These installations featured elements such as spring-loaded seats that challenged conventional sitting, uneven tiled floors, and patterned discs intended for manual spinning. For Le Parc and the progressive collective Groupe de Recherche d'Art Visuel (GRAV), which he co-founded, these works extended beyond mere entertainment.
Le Parc intended for the active participation of the audience to disrupt what he perceived as the hierarchical and passive nature of the museum experience, aiming to foster a political awakening beyond its walls. Outgoing Tate Modern Interim Director Catherine Wood highlighted the exhibition's contemporary relevance in its catalog's foreword.“At a time of heightened popularity for exhibitions touting immersive and interactive experiences, celebrating Julio Le Parc's seven-decade career with a monographic exhibition at Tate Modern feels especially meaningful and urgent,” Wood stated.
Source: Hyperallergic
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