MENAFN - USA Art News) Theinand theformally solidified their collaborative commitment on, signing a(MoU). This agreement aims to foster joint efforts across exhibitions, research initiatives, and curatorial exchanges.

Max Hollein, the Met's director and CEO, and Chu Xiaobo, director of the Shanghai Museum, signed the document at the Shanghai institution, located at People's Square. This MoU extends a partnership that began in 1980, when the Shanghai Museum participated in the Met's exhibition“The Great Bronze Age of China.” Since then, the two institutions have exchanged loans for numerous exhibitions. Their first cooperatively organized exhibition,“Recasting the Past: The Art of Chinese Bronzes, 1100–1900,” was presented at both venues last year.

Chu emphasized the enduring nature of their alliance, stating:“The friendship between the two institutions, spanning more than four decades, is built on a shared passion for art and cultural heritage and mutual trust. The MoU will further strengthen cooperation in collections, exhibition planning and scholarship, enabling Chinese audiences to experience artistic treasures from around the world while introducing more international visitors to the rich Chinese civilization. The partnership will help foster dialogue and mutual understanding between different cultures.”

Hollein also underscored the cultural significance of the collaboration.“Our collaboration with the Shanghai Museum is rooted in a shared belief in the power of art to foster understanding between cultures,” he said, adding that he was impressed by Chu's leadership.“This agreement reflects the Met's deep commitment to extending the reach of our collection and cultivating meaningful connections with global audiences. Such rigorous scholarship and international cooperation are central to the museum's mission, and we are excited to bring our longstanding institutional friendship to a new level.”

The announcement of this deepened collaboration occurred two days prior to the Shanghai Museum's opening of“Jewelry: The Body Transformed, Treasures from the Metropolitan Museum of Art.” This traveling exhibition includes objects provided by the Shanghai Museum in addition to those from the Met's collection. Later this year, the Met will loan five works for an exhibition at the Shanghai Museum titled“Sonorous Silence: The Painting and Calligraphy of Bada Shanren on the 400th Anniversary of His Birth.”

Source: Artforum