Train window reflections, parked cars and other people's sunglasses are among the oddest things people use for touching up their make-up.

Rear view mirrors (31 per cent), locked phone screens (29 per cent) and wing mirrors (25 per cent) took the top three most common strangest spots for self-reflection.

Followed by parked cars (13 per cent), computer screens (12 per cent) and shop windows (12 per cent), according to the poll of 2,000 makeup wearers.

The survey also found respondents have even used the reflection from a bus window, a hand dryer and even a tap to check themselves out while they are out and about.

While 23 of the respondents have been known to use a puddle on a pavement for on-the-go makeup adjustments.

The survey was commissioned by Rimmel London to launch its new 'Oh My Gloss!' Slip Stick [] that provides the colour of a lipstick, smooth slip of a lip oil and shine of a gloss.

A spokesperson for Rimmel London said: "Sometimes you need a Oh My Gloss! Slip Stick touch up when you least expect it.

“Our research has found make-up wearing Brits can be extremely resourceful when this happens.

“With parked cars, shop windows and even a puddle, nothing is too obscure, it shows beauty doesn't only happen in front of a bathroom mirror.

“Our products are designed to be able to top up easily, on the go and gives you the colour, shine and gloss pay off.”

The research went on to find on a typical day, makeup wearers need to top up their make-up at least once.

But when 48 per cent have nothing available, they have reapplied a lipstick and just asked their friend if it looks okay.

Although 29 per cent feel confident applying make-up without a mirror – so 20 per cent often find themselves using a reflective surface instead.

Lip products (58 per cent) need topping up the most, followed by powder (10 per cent) and foundation (nine per cent).

As 35 per cent of the make-up wearers polled wear lipstick on a daily basis, according to the stats by OnePoll.

And 54 per cent reckon they could re-apply lip-based products without needing a mirror – mainly balm (64 per cent) and gloss (52 per cent).

Although only eight per cent would feel confident trying lip liner without looking back at themselves.

After eating (55 per cent), after noticing it has faded or smudged (43 per cent) and before an event or special occasion (42 per cent) are the common reasons for a top up.

Even though 47 per cent look for a long-lasting finish when buying a lip product, followed by something easy to apply (41 per cent) and a flattering shade (38 per cent).

While others look for hydration (38 per cent), gloss (18 per cent) and shine (nine per cent).

The spokesperson from Rimmel London added:“Lip products clearly have a hard-working job to do.

“Between eating, drinking and everything else the day throws at us, it's no surprise they're the thing we top up most and most look for a something easy to apply with long-lasting finish and provide deep hydration that transforms lips from missable to kissable.

“Which is exactly what Oh My Gloss! Slip Stick was designed to do, easy touch ups on the go with zero stick, just pure slip.”

TOP 20 UNUSUAL THINGS MAKE-UP WEARERS HAVE USED AS A MIRROR:

1. Rear-view mirror

2. Locked phone screen

3. Car wing mirror

4. A parked car

5. Laptop/computer screen

6. Shop window

7. TV screen when it's switched off

8. Office window

9. Bus window

10. Lift doors or walls

11. Train window

12. Café/restaurant window

13. Microwave door

14. Other people's sunglasses

15. Other people's glasses

16. Oven door

17. Tube window

18. Fridge door

19. The back of a spoon

20. Toaster