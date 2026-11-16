Daters will meet an average of three 'wrong fits' for every person they actually want to pursue.

According to a poll of 1,000 people who have been on dates in the last three years, it takes them an average of 37 minutes to know if someone is their type after introductions.

Although a decisive 19 per cent can ascertain this within five minutes or less.

Perhaps because so many have a clear idea of what constitutes their ideal type and are able to describe them in an average of five traits.

Despite this, 50 per cent agreed finding the perfect fit can be difficult even when they know exactly what they want.

The research was commissioned by Grindr to mark the opening of its first-ever tailor's, which aims to bring its premium membership offering, Edge [], to life through a personalised experience.

The tailor will offer free premium underwear and accessories, alongside customisation upgrades and a complimentary styling consultation.

In the search for the perfect partner, the most sought-after traits range from warmth (47 per cent) and kindness (45 per cent), to humour (46 per cent), loyalty (41 per cent), and emotional intelligence (36 per cent).

While the clearest indicators of a good match on a date are feeling comfortable around the other person (38 per cent) and conversation that flows easily (38 per cent).

As well as being able to make each other laugh (29 per cent) and discovering shared values (24 per cent) and interests (19 per cent).

Whereas others look for an instant physical attraction (19 per cent) and sexual chemistry (19 per cent).

But this doesn't always happen, as 32 per cent often find themselves on a date with someone who isn't quite the right fit.

Bad hygiene (39 per cent) or manners (37 per cent) and stilted conversations (29 per cent) are the things most likely to put someone off pursuing things further.

When they find themselves matched with someone who doesn't quite tick their boxes, the majority (54 per cent) will give them a chance and see how the date goes before deciding.

Although 14 per cent admitted they'd speak to them for a bit before finding an excuse to leave, according to the OnePoll data.

Over a quarter (27 per cent) believe having more choice actually makes it more difficult to find the right fit, which may be why 22 per cent would value having a tool to help make this easier.

Tristan Piñeiro from Grindr said:“There's something brilliant about taking the traditional world of bespoke tailoring and giving it a gay, modern-day twist.

“This creates a space where people can come together, have fun and leave with something that's uniquely theirs.

“It's a chance to bring the idea of a more personalised experience for finding the 'right fit' into the real world.”

TOP 10 INDICATORS OF THE PERFECT DATING FIT:

1. Feeling comfortable around them

2. Easy conversation

3. Making each other laugh

4. Shared values

5. Shared interests

6. Instant physical attraction

7. How much they're interested in you

8. Sexual chemistry

9. A feeling that is difficult to describe

10. Similar lifestyles