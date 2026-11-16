MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) As AI agents become participants in how investors research and trade, public companies face a new audience. That shift was the focus of“IR in the Age of AI,” a panel at Stocktoberfest presented by Tradr ETFs, held at City Winery in New York City on October 7.

The panel featured Anne Marie Gianutsos, CCO of Stocktwits; Phil De Sousa, CFO of Voyager Technologies; and Paul Prager, Co-Founder and CEO of TeraWulf Inc. The discussion looked at how companies now communicate with both human investors and...

Read More>>

For more information and to stay tuned for Stocktoberfest 2027, visit href="" target="_blank" stocktwit

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire (“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

InvestorWire is powered by IBN