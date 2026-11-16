MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of. and may include paid advertising.

SuperQ Quantum (CSE: QBTQ) (OTCQB: QBTQF) (FSE: 25X), a developer of hybrid quantum-classical software and hardware technologies, provided an update on its European business development initiatives, highlighting its participation in Deep Tech Canada's Trade Mission to Barcelona, Spain, and its upcoming appearance at the World Quantum Cannes Festival in France. During the Nov. 2-5 Barcelona event, the company showcased its Super(TM) platform, Super OS(TM), Super PQC(TM) cybersecurity suite and in-development Super Nova(TM) modular hybrid quantum hardware to European municipal officials, enterprise infrastructure operators, institutional investors and public-sector procurement teams. Discussions focused on potential applications in urban mobility, energy grid optimization, logistics and critical infrastructure.

SuperQ also announced that founder, CEO and board chair Dr. Muhammad Ali Khan will deliver a keynote presentation at the World Quantum Cannes Festival, scheduled for Nov. 17-18, 2026, addressing enterprise adoption of hybrid quantum-classical technologies and post-quantum cryptography solutions. The company will maintain a dedicated exhibition booth and conduct planned business meetings during the event. Separately, SuperQ announced the appointment of Julien Bui as chief financial officer, succeeding Patrick Hone, who will assist with the leadership transition.

To view the full press release, visit:

About SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc.

SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc. (CSE: QBTQ) (FSE: 25X) (OTCQB: QBTQF) is building the operating system, Super OS, to unify quantum and supercomputing for data center and enterprise deployment. This OS will run on SuperQ's in-development Super Nova hybrid quantum computers and third-party hardware. The Company's already commercialized Super platform enables enterprises, government and research institutions to autonomously solve complex optimization and cybersecurity challenges by combining quantum and high-performance computing. We are also putting quantum computing in the palm of consumers' hands through ChatQLM – the world's first consumer application powered by hybrid quantum and supercomputing.

SuperQ Quantum is headquartered in Canada with a growing international presence, particularly in the US, Middle East and Asia, strategically establishing Super Hubs in key regions. Through the Super platform, Super OS, Super Nova and ChatQLM, we are taking quantum computing utility and quantum security beyond boardroom meetings to production grade solutions.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to QBTQF are available in the company's newsroom at

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire (“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

InvestorWire is powered by IBN