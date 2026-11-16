Institutional tokenization requires more than issuance, creating demand for infrastructure supporting custody, compliance, ownership records and asset management. MindWave is developing an RWA ecosystem designed to support assets throughout their lifecycle, from onboarding and legal structuring to reporting and transfers. Its Nexus Global Partners application targets institutional real estate, extending MindWave's broader blockchain infrastructure strategy into the expanding tokenized asset market.

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)

Tokenizing an asset and putting it on a blockchain may be the most visible part of the real-world asset (“RWA”) opportunity, but it is far from the end of the process. For institutional investors, the challenge extends well beyond issuance: establishing ownership structures, managing participant eligibility, integrating custody, maintaining accurate records and supporting assets throughout their lifecycle.

For Apimeds Pharmaceutical's wholly owned subsidiary, MindWave Innovations (NYSE American: APUS), this evolving market creates an opportunity to address a broader infrastructure need rather than focus exclusively on the creation of...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to APUS are available in the company's newsroom at

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire (“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

InvestorWire is powered by IBN